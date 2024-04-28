While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28

Russia targeted gas facilities that secure EU supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian attack on his country’s energy sector on April 27 had targeted gas facilities important for supply to the European Union.

Russia continues to supply gas to the EU via Ukraine under a transit deal with Russia’s Gazprom that is set to expire in December.

Ukraine’s energy minister said in March that Kyiv had no plans to extend or replace the arrangement with Moscow, which pays Ukraine to export its gas to the EU.

“The main target was the energy sector, various facilities in the industry, both electricity and gas transit facilities, in particular, those gas facilities that are crucial to ensuring safe delivery to the European Union,” Mr Zelensky said, in his nightly video address.

