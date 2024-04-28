While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28

Russia targeted gas facilities that secure EU supply
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian attack on his country’s energy sector on April 27 had targeted gas facilities important for supply to the European Union.
Russia continues to supply gas to the EU via Ukraine under a transit deal with Russia’s Gazprom that is set to expire in December.
Ukraine’s energy minister said in March that Kyiv had no plans to extend or replace the arrangement with Moscow, which pays Ukraine to export its gas to the EU.
“The main target was the energy sector, various facilities in the industry, both electricity and gas transit facilities, in particular, those gas facilities that are crucial to ensuring safe delivery to the European Union,” Mr Zelensky said, in his nightly video address.
20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammo base explosion
Twenty Cambodian soldiers have been killed in an ammunition explosion at an army base, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on April 27.
The blast at around 2.45pm (3.45pm Singapore time) at the army base in Kampong Speu province to the west of the capital also wounded several soldiers, according to the PM, with the army saying that an entire truck of munitions had exploded.
“I am deeply shocked to receive the news of the ammunition explosion incident,” Hun Manet said, in a statement on Facebook, expressing his “deepest condolences” to the families of those killed.
Ireland asylum-seeker influx shows UK Rwanda plan works
An influx of asylum seekers into Ireland from the UK is evidence that London’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is acting as a deterrent, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.
Ireland’s Minister of Justice Helen McEntee told a parliamentary committee this week that she estimates around 80 per cent of those applying for asylum in her country came over the land border with Northern Ireland, which is part of the UK.
Mr Sunak told Sky News, in comments released on April 27 but that will air on April 28, that it showed his controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was “already having an impact” as a deterrent.
Salah in touchline row with Klopp as Liverpool drop points
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah appeared to have a heated exchange with manager Jurgen Klopp shortly before the Egypt international was brought on as a second-half substitute in a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham United on April 27.
Salah, who has not been at his best since returning from injury in March, was brought on in the 79th minute, just after the Hammers’ second goal levelled the game.
He appeared angry with Klopp on the touchline before he was introduced and continued to remonstrate with his manager as fellow substitute Darwin Nunez pushed him away from the German.
Nadal shines in Madrid win, ‘needs time’ to find full power
Rafael Nadal avenged his defeat to Alex de Minaur from Barcelona with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 victory over the Australian on April 27 to extend his stay in Madrid on his final appearance at his home tournament, but admitted he still “needs time” to return to his competitive peak.
Nadal’s farewell tour has pitted him against De Minaur twice in as many weeks but this time the result was reversed as the 22-time Grand Slam champion advanced to a third-round meeting with Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.
In front of a capacity crowd that included the King of Spain, Felipe VI, French football icon Zinedine Zidane, and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, Nadal dug deep to dismiss the world number 11, despite admitting ahead of the tournament he was still struggling with numerous physical issues.