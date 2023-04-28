While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28

14 Singaporeans safely evacuated from Sudan

Two Singaporean families have been evacuated from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital that has been in the grip of heavy fighting between two military factions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday in response to The Straits Times’ queries that 14 Singaporeans and a family member were safely evacuated from Khartoum to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

They were evacuated together with a group of Malaysians and other nationals with help from the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, said an MFA spokesman.

“Since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, MFA has been rendering consular assistance to the Singaporeans in Sudan and exploring options to evacuate them,” said the spokesman.

READ MORE HERE

Yoon stresses need for cooperation with Japan on N. Korea