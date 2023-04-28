While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28

14 Singaporeans safely evacuated from Sudan
Two Singaporean families have been evacuated from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital that has been in the grip of heavy fighting between two military factions.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday in response to The Straits Times’ queries that 14 Singaporeans and a family member were safely evacuated from Khartoum to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
They were evacuated together with a group of Malaysians and other nationals with help from the governments of Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, said an MFA spokesman.
“Since the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, MFA has been rendering consular assistance to the Singaporeans in Sudan and exploring options to evacuate them,” said the spokesman.
Yoon stresses need for cooperation with Japan on N. Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told US lawmakers on Thursday it is necessary to speed up trilateral cooperation with Japan and the United States to counter increasing North Korean nuclear threats, and said the world must not “shy away” from promoting freedom for the North.
Mr Yoon, on the fourth day of a state visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the US-South Korean alliance, also vowed in a speech to a joint meeting of Congress that South Korea would actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their reconstruction efforts.
He was greeted with a standing ovation and repeated loud cheers in a packed House of Representatives chamber by members of the House and Senate.
Russia’s forced transfer of Ukraine children ‘genocide’
Russia’s forced transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to genocide, the Council of Europe said Thursday in a resolution adopted by its parliamentary assembly.
Calling for the safe return of the children to Ukraine, the parliament said, “the documented evidence of this practice matches with the international definition of genocide”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the resolution as an “important” decision that will help “hold Russia and its leaders to account”.
Verstappen questions how long F1 will be the life for him
Double world champion Max Verstappen raised doubts on Thursday about his future in Formula One after his Red Bull contract runs out in 2028.
The 25-year-old Red Bull driver is leading Mexican team mate Sergio Perez in the championship after winning two of three races in 2023 and could clinch a third title with plenty to spare.
This weekend in Azerbaijan sees the first of six sprint races in the 23-round season, with the Saturday 100km dash now a standalone event with its own qualifying and unconnected to Sunday’s main race.
Ed Sheeran strums guitar, sings at copyright trial
Ed Sheeran played the chord progression to his hit song Thinking Out Loud and sang a few of the words on the witness stand in Manhattan federal court on Thursday during a trial over whether he copied Marvin Gaye’s classic Let’s Get it On.
Testifying as the first witness in his own defence, the British singer-songwriter described his process for writing the song about everlasting love in 2014, shortly after he began a new romantic relationship and after his grandfather died.
“I draw inspiration a lot from things in my life and family,” said Sheeran, who is being sued by heirs of songwriter Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 song. The heirs are seeking a share of profits from Thinking Out Loud.