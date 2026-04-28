While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 28, 2026

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Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, lying on the floor after being detained by law enforcement personnel.

Suspect in Washington dinner shooting charged with attempting to assassinate Trump

The man accused of opening fire at a Washington dinner attended by Donald Trump was charged on April 27 with attempting to assassinate the US president.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, could face a potential life sentence if convicted.

Allen wore a blue jail-issue V-neck shirt and pants at his first appearance in Washington federal court, two days after authorities said they foiled an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, an annual black-tie gathering of journalists and politicians.

Allen’s hands were cuffed behind his back as US Marshals led him into and out of the courtroom.

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Britain’s King Charles arrives in US for trip overshadowed by Iran quarrel and shooting

PHOTO: REUTERS

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the United States on April 27 for a four-day trip, welcomed by self-proclaimed royal fan Donald Trump even as the US president has differed with the British government over the Iran war.

The state visit, by far the most high-profile and consequential of Charles’ reign, marks the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence from British rule, and is the first to the country by a British monarch in two decades.

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down at Joint Base Andrews where they were greeted by diplomatic, state and federal officials as well as senior members of the British embassy and accepted flowers from the children of British military families stationed in the United States.

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At least four killed in train collision on outskirts of Indonesian capital

PHOTO: AFP

Two trains collided outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta late on April 27, killing at least four people, injuring dozens, and prompting a mammoth rescue effort.

One survivor told AFP of the horrific moments after a long-distance train slammed into the stationary commuter train she was in, trapping people inside mangled carriages.

“I thought I was going to die,” Ms Sausan Sarifah, 29, told AFP from her bed at the RSUD Bekasi hospital where she was admitted with a broken arm and a deep cut to one thigh.

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Iran oil tankers turned back by US blockade, Hormuz traffic sparse

PHOTO: REUTERS

Six tankers loaded with Iranian oil have been forced back to Iran by the US blockade in recent days, ship-tracking data shows, underscoring the impact the Iran war is having on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil export route.

Between 125 and 140 ships usually crossed in and out of the strait daily before the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb 28, but only seven have done so in the past day, according to Kpler ship-tracking data and satellite analysis from SynMax, and none carrying oil bound for the global market.

They included the Iranian-flagged dry bulk vessel Bavand which left from an Iranian port, and other vessels leaving from Iraqi ports, the data showed.

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Manchester United set for Champions League return after 2-1 win over Brentford

PHOTO: REUTERS

Manchester United's Casemiro and Benjamin Sesko struck first-half goals to secure a 2-1 Premier League home win over Brentford on April 27, taking their side to the brink of Champions League football for the first time since the 2023-24 season.

Third-placed United moved to 61 points, 11 ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with four games left. The top five qualify for next season's Champions League.

With the prize of European football almost within their grasp, the home side came flying out of the traps as Kobbie Mainoo danced through the Brentford penalty area before slipping the ball to Amad in the second minute, but his shot deflected off a defender and went behind for a corner.

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