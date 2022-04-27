While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 27

WHO chief Tedros says we are 'increasingly blind' on Covid-19 transmission with less testing

A dramatic drop in testing for Covid-19 has left the world blind to the virus’s continuing rampage and its potentially dangerous mutations, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.

The UN health agency said that reported Covid cases and deaths had been dropping dramatically.

“Last week, just over 15,000 deaths were reported to WHO – the lowest weekly total since March 2020,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

While this is “a very welcome trend,” he warned that the declining numbers could also be a result of significant cuts in testing for the virus.

