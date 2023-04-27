While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 27

South Korea, US to share nuclear planning

The United States on Wednesday pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety over Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

The announcement, which included a renewed pledge by Seoul not to pursue a nuclear bomb of its own, emerged from White House talks between US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol that covered issues including North Korea, semiconductor chips and trade, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At a joint news conference, Mr Yoon said he and Mr Biden had agreed on steps to strengthen South Korea’s defences in response to the threat posed by North Korea.

Mr Biden reiterated the US offer to North Korea to hold talks over its nuclear and missile programmes, which has been ignored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

