While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 27

South Korea, US to share nuclear planning
The United States on Wednesday pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety over Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.
The announcement, which included a renewed pledge by Seoul not to pursue a nuclear bomb of its own, emerged from White House talks between US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol that covered issues including North Korea, semiconductor chips and trade, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
At a joint news conference, Mr Yoon said he and Mr Biden had agreed on steps to strengthen South Korea’s defences in response to the threat posed by North Korea.
Mr Biden reiterated the US offer to North Korea to hold talks over its nuclear and missile programmes, which has been ignored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Biden shrugs off age concerns, saying ‘I feel good’
Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed the elephant in the room of his 2024 re-election bid: the fact that he is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins.
The veteran Democrat rarely talks about his age.
But polls show it’s a matter of overwhelming concern for voters – and one his Republican opponent will weaponise.
Ukraine has nearly all combat vehicles promised by allies
Nearly all the combat vehicles that Ukraine’s Western allies promised to deliver in time for the country’s expected spring counteroffensive have arrived, Nato’s top military commander said on Wednesday.
“Over 98 per cent of the combat vehicles are already there,” said the officer, General Christopher Cavoli, who is also the top commander of US forces in Europe.
In testimony before the House Armed Services Committee, he said, “I am very confident that we have delivered the materiel that they need, and we’ll continue a pipeline to sustain their operations as well.”
‘Donald Trump raped me,’ writer says at civil trial
A writer explained in graphic detail on Wednesday how Donald Trump allegedly raped her nearly 30 years ago, at a civil trial to determine whether the former US president assaulted her and then lied about it.
“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he lied and said it didn’t happen,” Ms E. Jean Carroll told jurors in a federal court in Manhattan.
“He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.”
Rampant City crush Arsenal to take control of title race
A Kevin De Bruyne-inspired Manchester City struck a hammer blow in the Premier League title race as they outclassed leaders Arsenal 4-1 with an electrifying display in a seismic clash of the top two at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
Pep Guardiola’s relentless side ran riot as they made it 12 successive league wins against Arsenal with a masterful De Bruyne scoring twice and Erling Haaland also on target as City seized control of their destiny.
De Bruyne fired City ahead in the seventh minute and the hosts bombarded Arsenal’s goal before John Stones deservedly doubled their lead with a header in first half stoppage time.