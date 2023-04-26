While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26

Biden announces re-election bid, a likely Trump rematch

US President Joe Biden officially announced his bid for re-election, boldly proclaiming, “Let’s finish the job”, in a video released on his YouTube channel on Tuesday morning, as he set up a likely rematch with former president Donald Trump in 2024.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Mr Biden said as the video showed a montage of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

“This is not a time to be complacent,” the President said. “That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

He took direct aim at his rival as well, saying: “Around the country, Maga extremists are lining up to take... bedrock freedoms away.

