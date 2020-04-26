While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 26

Train possibly belonging to North Korean leader spotted in resort town

A special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted this week at a resort town in the country, according to satellite images reviewed by a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project, amid conflicting reports about Kim's health and whereabouts.

The monitoring project, 38 North, said in its report on Saturday that the train was parked at the "leadership station" in Wonsan on April 21 and April 23.

The station is reserved for the use of the Kim family, it said.

Though the group said it was probably Kim Jong Un's train, Reuters has not been able to confirm that independently, or whether he was in Wonsan.

Coronavirus survivor Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday

Boris Johnson will return to work on Monday and take charge of Britain's handling of the pandemic, a month after he was struck down by the coronavirus.

The government has been without a leader since the prime minister was admitted to the hospital on April 5.

Since being released he's been slowly easing his way back, holding daily video calls with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his Downing Street team, and speaking to his key medical advisers Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance.

'I want my life back': Germans protest against coronavirus lockdown

German police wearing riot gear and face masks tussled on Saturday with dozens of protesters demonstrating in central Berlin against the coronavirus lockdown on public life.

Protesters shouted "I want my life back" and held up signs with slogans such as "Protect constitutional rights", "Freedom isn't everything but without freedom, everything is nothing", and "Daddy, what is a kiss?"

Police said on Twitter they had arrested more than 100 people.

Deutsche Bank refuses to give US senators information on recent Trump dealings

Deutsche Bank has declined a request by prominent US senators to provide information about the German lender's recent business dealings with US President Donald Trump and his family, according to a letter this week seen by Reuters.

Four Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren, earlier this month demanded details from Deutsche Bank chief executive officer Christian Sewing about the bank's interaction this year with Trump and his family's companies.

The bank is one of the largest creditors for Trump's hotels, golf courses and other properties, according to filings.

Football: Chelsea say first team not taking pay cuts due to coronavirus

Chelsea's first-team players are not taking pay cuts or contributing towards the club financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club said in a statement on Saturday.

Following extensive talks, the players have instead been asked to continue "supporting other charitable causes," Chelsea said in the statement.

British media had reported earlier that the club were in talks with players over the possibility of a 10 per cent pay cut due to the crisis.

