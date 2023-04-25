While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 25

Star host Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock move



Fox News star host Tucker Carlson is leaving the influential conservative TV network, it was announced Monday, in a surprise move days after the outlet reached a US$787.5 million (S$1.05 billion) settlement over a damaging defamation case.

Carlson was the best-known personality among Fox’s presenting roster, hosting a popular prime-time evening show that drew a fiercely loyal audience among right-wing viewers.

A key figure in Republican politics, he often interviewed former president Donald Trump and has been widely criticised for his abrasive style, alleged lack of journalistic rigour and – to his critics – his stream of racist and hate-filled rhetoric.

