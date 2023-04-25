While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 25

Star host Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in shock move
Fox News star host Tucker Carlson is leaving the influential conservative TV network, it was announced Monday, in a surprise move days after the outlet reached a US$787.5 million (S$1.05 billion) settlement over a damaging defamation case.
Carlson was the best-known personality among Fox’s presenting roster, hosting a popular prime-time evening show that drew a fiercely loyal audience among right-wing viewers.
A key figure in Republican politics, he often interviewed former president Donald Trump and has been widely criticised for his abrasive style, alleged lack of journalistic rigour and – to his critics – his stream of racist and hate-filled rhetoric.
Cancer victims urge US judge to dismiss J&J talc unit’s second bankruptcy
Cancer victims on Monday urged a US judge to dismiss a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary’s second bankruptcy filing, saying that the company is abusing the bankruptcy system in its renewed attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that J&J’s baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.
The J&J subsidiary, LTL Management, filed this month for bankruptcy a second time, seeking to settle all current and future talc claims for a proposed US$8.9 billion (S$11.88 billion). LTL’s first bankruptcy was dismissed after a federal appeals court ruled the company was not in financial distress and therefore not eligible for bankruptcy.
Plaintiffs have filed more than 38,000 lawsuits that have been consolidated in federal court in New Jersey alleging that J&J talc products sometimes contained asbestos and have caused their ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.
At UN, Russia’s Lavrov warns world at ‘dangerous threshold’
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of conflict between global powers was at an “historic high” and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned the world was at a threshold “possibly even more dangerous” than during the Cold War.
Mr Guterres, seated next to Mr Lavrov in the UN Security Council, criticised Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for causing massive suffering and devastation in the country and fuelling global economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tensions between major powers are at an historic high. So are the risks of conflict, through misadventure or miscalculation,” Mr Guterres told the meeting of the 15-member body on multilateralism and the founding UN Charter.
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Indonesia, triggers tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck west of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.
The quake was at a depth of 20 km, EMSC said.
Spurs sack interim manager Stellini, Mason takes over coaching duties
Tottenham Hotspur have sacked interim coach Cristian Stellini, the Premier League club said on Monday after they suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United that put the London side’s top four hopes in jeopardy.
Assistant coach Ryan Mason, 31, will take over head coach duties with immediate effect while the club continues to look for a permanent manager alongside their search for a director of football following Fabio Paratici’s resignation this month.
Stellini had replaced fellow Italian Antonio Conte last month with Spurs still in fourth place.
The defeat at St James’ Park leaves them six points behind Newcastle and Manchester United having played more games.