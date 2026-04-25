While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 25, 2026

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (centre) is met by officials as he arrives in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 24.

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on April 24 to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US, offering some hope for an end to the eight-week war that has killed thousands and sown turmoil in global markets.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters on April 24 that Iran plans to make an offer aimed at satisfying US demands, but said he did not yet know what the offer entailed.

When asked who the US was negotiating with, Mr Trump said: “I don’t want to say that, but we’re dealing with the people that are in charge now.”

It remained unclear whether Mr Araqchi would meet this weekend with US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, or whether a meeting would happen later.

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US, EU sign critical minerals plan to counter China

The European Union and United States signed an agreement on April 24 to coordinate on the supply of critical minerals needed for key industries, including defence, as China’s dominance becomes a growing concern.

The pact marks a rare embrace by President Donald Trump’s administration of the role of the EU, which it often berates as it instead champions right-wing populists within Europe.

Flexing its muscle at times of tension, Beijing has restricted exports of critical minerals needed for products including semiconductors, electric vehicle batteries and weapons systems.

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France charges 88 people over crypto kidnappings

PHOTO: REUTERS

French prosecutors said on April 24 they had charged 88 people over a spate of kidnappings related to cryptocurrency, including more than 10 minors.

The charges related to 12 cases of kidnapping for crypto extortion, chief organised crime prosecutor Vanessa Perree said in a statement, without giving a time period.

French authorities have been dealing with a string of kidnappings and extortion attempts targeting the families of wealthy individuals dealing in cryptocurrencies.

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Foggy? Study links processed foods to waning focus

PHOTO: AFP

Think twice before sinking your teeth into that salty potato chip. You may be dulling more than your hunger.

A growing body of research is sharpening concerns about ultra-processed foods – the packaged snacks, sugary drinks and ready-made meals that have become fixtures of modern diets.

A new study suggests that even modest increases in the consumption of these foods could chip away at one of the brain’s most essential functions: the ability to focus.

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Lionel Messi, Argentina are no-shows in S’pore, India

PHOTO: REUTERS

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team have gone AWOL, as far as friendlies that were to have taken place in India and Singapore are concerned.

In March 2025, global bank HSBC and the Argentinian Football Association (AFA) announced in a joint statement that the World Cup and Copa America champions will play exhibition matches in India in October 2025 and in Singapore in the first quarter of 2026.

However, both games failed to materialise and the timeline elapsed, leaving fans disappointed.

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