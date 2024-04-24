While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

US preparing $1b weapons package for Ukraine, officials say

The US is preparing a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet to be signed Ukraine-Israel Bill, two US officials told Reuters on April 23.

The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defence munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

President Joe Biden had asked the US Congress to provide US$60.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the initiative stalled when Republicans in the House of Representatives refused to move the measure forward for months.

On April 23, the Senate was expected to vote on four Bills now passed by the House. One for Ukraine, a second with US$26 billion for Israel, a third with US$8.12 billion “to counter communist China” in the Indo-Pacific and a fourth that includes a potential ban on the social media app TikTok.

READ MORE HERE

Milei announces Argentina’s first budget surplus in 16 years