While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

US preparing $1b weapons package for Ukraine, officials say
The US is preparing a US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, the first to be sourced from the yet to be signed Ukraine-Israel Bill, two US officials told Reuters on April 23.
The aid package includes vehicles, Stinger air defence munitions, additional ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, 155 millimeter artillery ammunition, TOW and Javelin anti-tank munitions and other weapons that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
President Joe Biden had asked the US Congress to provide US$60.8 billion in aid to Ukraine, but the initiative stalled when Republicans in the House of Representatives refused to move the measure forward for months.
On April 23, the Senate was expected to vote on four Bills now passed by the House. One for Ukraine, a second with US$26 billion for Israel, a third with US$8.12 billion “to counter communist China” in the Indo-Pacific and a fourth that includes a potential ban on the social media app TikTok.
Milei announces Argentina’s first budget surplus in 16 years
Argentina’s spending-slashing new President Javier Milei has hailed his country’s first quarterly budget surplus since 2008 as an “historic achievement.”
In the first quarter of 2024, the South American country recorded a budget surplus of about 275 billion pesos (some S$400 million at the official rate), he told national TV late on April 22. This amounted to a surplus of 0.2 per cent of GDP.
Mr Milei won elections in November 2023 vowing to reduce the deficit to zero – a target even more ambitious than required by the International Monetary Fund, with whom Argentina has a US$44 billion (S$60 billion) loan.
UK Rwanda law sparks fear among migrants
Britain’s new law allowing the deportation of undocumented asylum seekers to Rwanda is sparking fear among migrants who have come to France in the hope of crossing the Channel to England.
Incredulity and trepidation spread in a makeshift camp at Loon-Plage, a town near Dunkirk on the northern French coast, where migrants were waiting for a chance to cross the water.
Many said they realised that even if they reached their destination, they could quickly find themselves bundled onto a flight to Africa.
Apple announces event on May 7
Apple will hold an event on May 7, the company said on April 23, amid reports that it would roll out the long-anticipated revamped versions of iPad Pro and iPad Air in May.
The Cupertino, California-based company did not disclose details about the event that would start at 7am PT (10pm Singapore time).
Bloomberg News reported in March that Apple’s overseas suppliers had ramped up production of the new iPads and a launch was planned for early May.
Five-star Arsenal thrash Chelsea to open up EPL lead
Kai Havertz and Ben White scored twice as Arsenal thrashed Chelsea 5-0 on April 23 to surge ahead in the Premier League title race and ramp up the pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City.
Leandro Trossard was also on target for the Gunners, who move three points clear of Liverpool and four of Manchester City.
The destiny of the title remains in City’s hands as the defending champions have two games in hand.