While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

Macron warns about Le Pen and regrets pensions campaign



French President Emmanuel Macron warned Sunday about far-right leader Marine Le Pen coming to power as he suggested that he should have got more involved in selling his unpopular pension reform to the country.

Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper, the 45-year-old joined others across the French political spectrum in warning about anti-immigration Le Pen being in a position to take power at the next presidential elections in 2027.

She is seen as the biggest political winner of the current turmoil in France sparked by Macron’s decision to raise the retirement age, which has sparked three months of protests and strikes, as well as fears for the health of French democracy.

