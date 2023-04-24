While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

Macron warns about Le Pen and regrets pensions campaign
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Sunday about far-right leader Marine Le Pen coming to power as he suggested that he should have got more involved in selling his unpopular pension reform to the country.
Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper, the 45-year-old joined others across the French political spectrum in warning about anti-immigration Le Pen being in a position to take power at the next presidential elections in 2027.
She is seen as the biggest political winner of the current turmoil in France sparked by Macron’s decision to raise the retirement age, which has sparked three months of protests and strikes, as well as fears for the health of French democracy.
Jeff Shell out as NBCUniversal CEO after probe into inappropriate relationship
NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is leaving after acknowledging an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, following a complaint that prompted an investigation, parent company Comcast Corp said on Sunday.
“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell said in a statement.
“I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down.”
Moscow slams US after Russian journalists denied visas for UN visit
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Moscow “will not forgive” Washington for denying US visas to Russian journalists meant to accompany him on a visit to United Nations headquarters.
“We won’t forget, we will not forgive this,” said Lavrov, who is set to chair several UN Security Council meetings in New York.
Russia took up the presidency of the 15-member Security Council in April despite the Ukraine offensive, which Kyiv said was “a slap in the face.”
Pope Francis plans to visit his native Argentina in 2024, local media reports
Pope Francis, who has not visited his home country Argentina since he left for the Vatican a decade ago, said he planned to visit in 2024, local media reported on Sunday.
“I always wanted to return,” Francis told Argentina’s La Nacion newspaper.
If the visit takes place, he would travel a year after the general elections next October.
Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up FA Cup final with Man City
Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to set up an FA Cup final against treble-chasing Manchester City.
Victor Lindelof scored the decisive spot-kick as Erik ten Hag’s team won 7-6, following a miss by Solly March, staying on course for a domestic cup double.
The semi-final finished 0-0 after extra-time, with neither side showing the cutting edge required to break the deadlock.