While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 24

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un heads to Russia for summit with Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed for Russia on Wednesday for a first summit with Vladimir Putin, as Pyongyang seeks closer ties with its traditional ally amid a nuclear deadlock with the United States.

The meeting will be Kim’s first face-to-face talks with another head of state since returning from his Hanoi summit with US President Donald Trump, which broke down without a deal on the North’s nuclear arsenal in February.

Kim “left here by a private train at dawn on Wednesday to visit the Russian Federation,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The talks – which a Kremlin aide says will take place Thursday in the far eastern Russian port of Vladivostok – follow repeated invitations from Putin since Kim embarked on his diplomatic overtures last year.

READ MORE HERE

Mexico sends home 15,000 migrants in past month amid Trump pressure

Mexico has returned 15,000 migrants in the past month, a senior government official said on Tuesday, pointing to an uptick in deportations in the face of pressure from the US President Donald Trump to stem the flow of people north.

Speaking at a news conference, Tonatiuh Guillen, head of the National Migration Institute, did not say to which countries the 15,000 were returned, but most of the migrants moving through Mexico are from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

A third of migrants currently arriving in Mexico are minors, and there are also now more than 1,000 Cuban migrants in southern Mexico, Guillen told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Rajapaksa slams 'pure ignorance' of Sri Lanka leaders after bombs

The brother of Sri Lanka's former strongman leader Mahinda Rajapaksa slammed the government for neglecting national security issues ahead of Easter Sunday's suicide bombings, and said it would lead to a power shift at the next election.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the country's former defence secretary who helped end a brutal 26-year civil war in 2009, said in a phone interview with Bloomberg late on Tuesday that voters are looking for a leader more like him in a presidential election that must be held this year.

More than 300 people died in the attacks, which have been blamed on a local militantgroup and claimed by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

READ MORE HERE

Swedish teen accuses Britain of 'irresponsible behaviour' over climate

Britain's opposition leaders met Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday to discuss what the teenager calls an "existential crisis" for humanity.

After months of Brexit tumult, climate change has leapt back up Britain's political agenda due to protests that closed some of London's traffic arteries.

Thunberg, who rose to global prominence by staging a school strike to protest about the climate, has praised the "Extinction Rebellion" sits-ins in London.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Southampton's Long scores fastest goal in Premier League history

Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history as he netted after just 7.69 seconds of his side's 1-1 draw at Watford on Tuesday.

Long's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster.

The 32-year-old's effort surpassed the previous fastest Premier League goal, scored by Tottenham defender Ledley King in 9.9 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

READ MORE HERE