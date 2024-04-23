While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23

TV tower collapses in Ukraine’s Kharkiv after Russian missile attack



The 240-metre television tower in Ukraine’s city of Kharkiv broke in half and fell to the ground on April 22, footage obtained by Reuters showed, after what local officials said was likely a Russian missile attack on television infrastructure.

The broadcasting signal was disrupted to Ukraine’s second largest city, which has been pounded by Russian missile and drone strikes in recent weeks.

“At the moment there are interruptions to the digital television signal,” regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

READ MORE HERE

Grindr facing UK data lawsuit for allegedly sharing users’ HIV status

