While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 23

TV tower collapses in Ukraine’s Kharkiv after Russian missile attack
The 240-metre television tower in Ukraine’s city of Kharkiv broke in half and fell to the ground on April 22, footage obtained by Reuters showed, after what local officials said was likely a Russian missile attack on television infrastructure.
The broadcasting signal was disrupted to Ukraine’s second largest city, which has been pounded by Russian missile and drone strikes in recent weeks.
“At the moment there are interruptions to the digital television signal,” regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Grindr facing UK data lawsuit for allegedly sharing users’ HIV status
Gay dating app Grindr is facing a mass data protection lawsuit in London from hundreds of users who allegedly had their private information, including HIV status, shared with third parties without consent, a law firm said on April 22.
Austen Hays, which said the lawsuit is being filed at London’s High Court, said thousands of Grindr users in the United Kingdom may have been affected.
The firm alleges users’ highly sensitive information, including HIV status and the date of their latest HIV test, were provided to third parties for commercial purposes.
Blinken says genocide in Xinjiang is ongoing in report ahead of China visit
Beijing is continuing to commit genocide and crimes against humanity against Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in its western Xinjiang province, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a report published on April 22, ahead of his planned visit to China this week.
The State Department’s annual human rights report, which documents abuses recorded all over the world during the previous calendar year, repeated language from previous years on the treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang, but the publication raises the issue ahead of delicate talks, including on the war in Ukraine and global trade, between the top US diplomat and Chinese counterparts.
In a preface, Blinken said the report “documents ongoing grave human rights abuses in the People’s Republic of China (PRC).”
Woods adds Homa, Kim and Kisner to his indoor golf team
Tiger Woods announced on April 22 that Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner will join him on his four-man Jupiter Links Golf Club team that will compete in the indoor simulator golf league scheduled to begin in January 2025.
The TGL, a primetime golf league featuring six squads of four PGA Tour players competing in a fast-paced form of team golf, is run by TMRW Sports, a tech-focused sports company established by Woods and Rory McIlroy in 2022.
“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” Woods, who is part owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, said in a news release.
Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album
Taylor Swift fans are flocking to The Black Dog, a pub in southwest London, after it was name-checked on the US singer’s new album The Tortured Poet’s Department.
Lily Bottomley, the pub’s events and social media manager, said the buzz started online last week before the double album was released on April 19, with The Black Dog confirmed as the 17th track.
She had to call in staff to cope with demand, and the pub in the city’s Vauxhall district has capitalised on its new-found fame with a “Swift” burger and “(Taylor’s Version)“ cocktails.