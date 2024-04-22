While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 22

TikTok says US House bill that could ban app would ‘trample’ free speech



TikTok on April 21 repeated its free-speech concerns about a bill passed by the House of Representatives that would ban the popular social media app in the US if Chinese owner ByteDance did not sell its stake within a year.

The House passed the legislation on April 20 by a margin of 360 to 58. It now moves to the Senate where it could be taken up for a vote in the coming days. President Joe Biden has previously said he would sign the legislation on TikTok.

Many US lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties and the Biden administration say TikTok poses national security risks because China could compel the company to share the data of its 170 million US users.

