While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21

US House passes $129.3b Ukraine, Israel aid package
The US House of Representatives on April 20 with broad bipartisan support passed a US$95 billion (S$129.3 billion) legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners.
The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago.
US leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell had been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote.
The Senate is set to begin considering the House-passed Bill on April 23, with some preliminary votes that afternoon. Final passage is expected sometime next week, which would clear the way for Mr Biden to sign it into law.
Thousands protest in Spain’s Canary Islands over mass tourism
Thousands of people protested in Tenerife on April 20, calling for the Spanish island to temporarily limit tourist arrivals to stem a boom in short-term holiday rentals and hotel construction that is driving up housing costs for locals.
Holding placards reading “People live here” and “We don’t want to see our island die”, demonstrators said changes must be made to the tourism industry that accounts for 35 per cent of gross domestic product in the Canary Islands archipelago.
“It’s not a message against the tourist, but against a tourism model that doesn’t benefit this land and needs to be changed,” one of the protesters told Reuters, during the march in Tenerife’s capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife.
Around 50 killed as boat capsizes in Central African Republic
Around 50 people on their way to a village funeral died after their riverboat capsized in the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui on Friday, an official said on April 20.
“We were alerted 40 minutes after the incident and rescuers were able to extract around 50 lifeless bodies,” civil protection department head Thomas Djimasse told Reuters.
He added, in a telephone interview, that the search was continuing with more people possibly drowned in the Mpoko River.
Arsenal grind out Wolves win to go top of Premier League
Arsenal shrugged off the disappointment of their Champions League exit to move back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolves on April 20.
Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard struck at the end of each half to take the Gunners one point clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.
Arsenal’s season was in danger of coming completely off the rails after a three-game winless run.
Guardiola lashes out at FA Cup schedule after Man City win
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashed out at the FA Cup schedule after his side beat Chelsea 1-0 to reach the final on April 20, three days after their treble bid was ended by defeat on penalties by Real Madrid in the Champions League.
A late goal by Bernardo Silva got holders City over the line although they rode their luck against a Chelsea side who were punished for not taking the numerous chances they created.
City, who were without fatigued striker Erling Haaland, lacked their usual zip and, despite reaching another final, Guardiola was clearly agitated at his side’s lack of recovery time after the heartache of Wednesday’s Champions League exit.