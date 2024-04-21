While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21

US House passes $129.3b Ukraine, Israel aid package

The US House of Representatives on April 20 with broad bipartisan support passed a US$95 billion (S$129.3 billion) legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners.

The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago.

US leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell had been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote.

The Senate is set to begin considering the House-passed Bill on April 23, with some preliminary votes that afternoon. Final passage is expected sometime next week, which would clear the way for Mr Biden to sign it into law.

