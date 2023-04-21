While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 21

US judge halts most talc lawsuits against J&J, stops trials
A US judge on Thursday halted most of the tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and other talc products caused cancer and stopped any trials as part of a company subsidiary’s second attempt to settle cases in bankruptcy proceedings.
US Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan put most of the litigation temporarily on hold during a hearing in Trenton, New Jersey. The decision, for the most part, granted a request from J&J to freeze cases while it attempts to reach a permanent settlement with current plaintiffs that would also set aside money to pay anyone who might sue the company later.
J&J says it has broad support for a proposed US$8.9 billion (S$11.86 billion) settlement, a contention disputed by lawyers representing tens of thousands of talc claimants who oppose it.
Saudi Arabia says Eid al-Fitr starts Friday
Saudi Arabia announced the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will begin on Friday in the kingdom.
“Tomorrow, Friday, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr for this year,” with Thursday the last day of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency said on its Twitter account citing a royal court statement.
The timing of Eid al-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.
US to send additional troops to Djibouti in case of Sudan evacuation: Official
The United States is preparing to send a large number of additional troops to its base in Djibouti in case of an eventual evacuation from Sudan, a US official said as renewed heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, declined to elaborate.
Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe.
Sevilla dump shambolic Man United out in Europa League quarters
Manchester United crashed out of the Europa League in shambolic fashion on Thursday with Sevilla beating them 3-0, to reach the semi-finals 5-2 on aggregate.
The record six-time winners thoroughly outplayed Erik ten Hag’s side, who repeatedly shot themselves in the foot again, having scored two own goals in the first leg.
Harry Maguire, guilty of one of those calamitous moments, endured another as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and Youssef En-Nesyri pounced to break the deadlock early on.
Charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust shooting to be dropped: Lawyers
New Mexico prosecutors have decided to drop criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western movie Rust in 2021, Baldwin’s lawyers said on Thursday.
Baldwin, 65, was charged in January with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with Hutchins’ death and the injury of Rust director Joel Souza, who was also shot.
The actor was accused of showing a “reckless” disregard for safety in Hutchins’ death. He pleaded not guilty in February after prosecutors downgraded the seriousness of the charges, reducing the potential prison time.