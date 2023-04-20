While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20

Two Alabama teens charged with murder in ‘Sweet 16’ party shooting
Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in a shooting at a “Sweet 16“ birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee - were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, said Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.
The shooting on Saturday took place at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, a community of 3,200 people about 50 miles (80.47 km) northeast of Montgomery.
Nephew of slain US president Kennedy announces presidential bid
Robert Kennedy Jr, a noted anti-vaccine advocate whose uncle “JFK” was the 35th US president, formally announced his own White House bid on Wednesday.
The 69-year-old outsider intends to compete for the Democratic Party’s nomination against incumbent President Joe Biden, who has yet to announce his reelection bid but has repeatedly said he plans to run.
Mr Kennedy’s father served as attorney general under Democratic president John F Kennedy and later as a US senator from New York.
Motorcyclist trapped under car cut free after accident near Istana
A motorcyclist had to be freed from under the front of a car following an accident that involved a car and a motorcycle on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened around 9.50am at the junction of Cavenagh Road and Bukit Timah Road, said the police.
The trapped man, aged 54, was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.
Man City see off Bayern to set up Madrid Champions League semi-final
Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight year after an Erling Haaland goal secured a 1-1 draw and a 4-1 aggregate last-eight win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The Norwegian missed a first-half penalty but muscled his way upfield midway through the second half, lashing past Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer for his 48th goal in 41 appearances this season.
Bayern had a second half goal struck off for offside and scored a late penalty through Joshua Kimmich but were again haunted by their inability to make possession and chances count on the scoreboard.
K-pop star Moonbin dead at 25: Music label
K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio announced Thursday.
Local media, citing the police, reported that Moonbin had been found unresponsive on Wednesday evening in his apartment in the upscale Gangnam neighborhood of Seoul.
“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” said a statement posted in Korean early Thursday on Fantagio’s official Twitter page.