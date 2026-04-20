While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 20, 2026

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The US military took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship after it ignored warnings to stop, says the US president.

US seizes Iranian cargo ship; Tehran rejects second round of talks

US President Donald Trump said on April 19 that the US military had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade, while Iran said it would not participate in a second round of peace talks despite Mr Trump’s threat of renewed airstrikes.

The developments indicated that peace may not come soon to the region, and a weeks-long blockade of marine traffic that has driven global oil prices higher likewise might remain in place.

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war began almost two months ago handled roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Mr Trump said on April 19 that the US military took control of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship that had tried to get past the blockade. “We have full custody of their ship, and are seeing what’s on board!” he wrote on social media, adding that US forces blew a hole in the vessel’s engine room.

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Eight children killed in Louisiana mass shooting

PHOTO: REUTERS

Eight children were killed in a shooting spree early April 19 in the southern US state of Louisiana, in what police said appears to have been an incident of domestic violence.

The incident, which took place just after 6am local time in the city of Shreveport, was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States in more than two years, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

The gunman, who was not immediately identified but was an adult male, was fatally shot after a car chase and interaction with police, officials said.

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Residents return to ravaged homes months after Hong Kong fire

PHOTO: REUTERS

Thousands of Hong Kong residents who lost their homes in a massive fire in 2025 are set to return from April 20 for the first time to collect what is left of their belongings.

The city’s deadliest fire in decades killed 168 people when it ripped through seven of the eight apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise complex in November.

For the first time since then, around 6,000 residents will be given three-hour windows to enter their homes from April 20 and get their belongings.

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Israeli military publishes map of south Lebanon territory under its control

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Israeli military published for the first time a map of its new deployment line inside Lebanon on April 19, bringing dozens of mostly abandoned Lebanese villages under its control, days after a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect.

There was no immediate comment from Lebanese officials or from Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israel and Lebanon agreed on April 16 to a US-backed ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

The deal, which followed the first direct talks in decades between Israel and Lebanon on April 14, is meant to enable broader US-Iran negotiations but with Israeli forces maintaining positions deep inside southern Lebanon.

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Haaland gives Manchester City edge over Arsenal in EPL title showdown

PHOTO: EPA

Manchester City are breathing down Arsenal’s necks after Erling Haaland’s strike beat the Gunners 2-1 on April 19 to land a potentially decisive blow in the Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s men close to within three points of the leaders and have a game in hand with momentum firmly in their favour as Arsenal’s quest for a first league title in 22 years unravels.

Defeat to City in the League Cup final in March has sparked a run of one win in six games in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s men, including four consecutive defeats in domestic competitions.

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