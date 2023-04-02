While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2

Death toll tops 20, as storm takes aim at eastern US
A violent storm packing high winds and heavy rains ripped through Southern and Midwestern sections of the United States as it headed east on Saturday, leaving 21 dead and scores injured, according to officials and media reports.
At least five people were killed in Arkansas, according to officials, as first responders sifted through debris for more possible victims after tornadoes sliced through the state on Friday.
Officials also reported four deaths in Illinois and three in Indiana.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed seven weather-related deaths in McNairy County, at the Mississippi border.
YouTube star one of three British men held by Taliban
Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, UK non-profit group the Presidium Network said on Saturday.
One is said to be “danger tourist” and YouTube star Miles Routledge, 23.
The group said on Twitter it had been “working closely with two of the families”.
Zelensky says Russian UN presidency is absurd
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said it was absurd that Russia had assumed the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, adding this showed the institution’s “total bankruptcy”.
On Saturday, Russia took over the presidency of the UN’s top security body, which rotates every month.
The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina
Petra Kvitova drew on all her experience to claim her 30th WTA singles title with a straight sets Miami Open victory over Elena Rybakina on Saturday.
Czech Kvitova, appearing in her first Miami final at the age of 33, triumphed 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium, a victory which will return the veteran to the top 10 in the world rankings.
Rybakina came into the final on a career-best 13-match winning streak after winning the title at Indian Wells and was looking for the rare “Sunshine Double” of both WTA Masters events.
City thrash Liverpool; Jesus keeps Arsenal eight points clear
Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday but remain eight points adrift of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the Gunners 4-1 win over Leeds.
In the clash between the two sides that have dominated English football over the past five years, City were a class apart despite the absence of Erling Haaland due to injury.
Liverpool went in front through Mohamed Salah’s 23rd goal of the season but were blown away in the second half after Julian Alvarez brought City level before the break.