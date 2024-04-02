While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 2, 2024

Palestinians want April vote for full United Nations membership
The Palestinian Authority wants the United Nations Security Council to vote this month to make it a full member of the world body, the Palestinian UN envoy told Reuters on April 1, a move that can be blocked by Israel’s ally the United States.
Riyad Mansour, who has permanent observer status in the UN, made the Palestinian plans public as the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants nears a six-month milestone in Gaza and Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Mansour told Reuters that the aim was for the Security Council to take a decision at an April 18 ministerial meeting on the Middle East, but that a vote had yet to be scheduled. He said a 2011 Palestinian application for full membership was still pending because the 15-member council never took a formal decision.
US says person infected with bird flu through dairy cattle
A person in the United States is recovering from bird flu after being exposed to dairy cattle, official statements said on April 1.
It is only the second case of a person testing positive for bird flu in the country, and comes after the virus sickened herds in Texas, Kansas and several other states over the past week.
“The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering,” said the Centers for Disease. They were told to isolate and are being treated with the antiviral drug used for the flu.
Another Malaysia store attacked over ‘Allah’ socks
A second store belonging to a Malaysian chain that had offered socks bearing the word “Allah” for sale has been attacked with a Molotov cocktail, police said on April 1.
The incident happened on March 31, a day after a similar attack on another store in a different city.
“A glass bottle filled with kerosene was thrown” at a KK Supermart branch in Kuching, the capital of Sarawak, on Malaysia’s Borneo island, local police chief Ahsmon Bajah said in a statement.
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years for financial crimes
Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer convicted in a high-profile trial last year of murdering his wife and son, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on April 1 for financial crimes.
Murdaugh, 55, scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys, is already serving a life sentence for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, 22, at the family hunting estate.
Murdaugh pleaded guilty last year to state charges of stealing millions of dollars from clients of his prominent personal injury firm, and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
Former NFL cornerback Davis found dead at 35: Police
Former NFL player Vontae Davis, who abruptly retired from the sport in the middle of a game in 2018, was found dead on Monday at his home in Florida, police confirmed.
Police said in a statement the 35-year-old former Miami, Indianapolis and Buffalo cornerback was discovered by a house assistant, adding preliminary indications found no evidence of foul play.
“This morning, Davie Police Officers responded to 6051 SW 178th Avenue in reference to a medical call,” police in Davie, South Florida said in a statement.