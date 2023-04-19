While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile



The World Health Organisation on Tuesday warned the Covid pandemic was still volatile, saying there could be further trouble before the virus settles into a predictable pattern.

In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the WHO, in the context of much-reduced testing.

While the numbers are decreasing, “that’s still a lot of people dying and that’s still a lot of people getting sick”, WHO health emergencies programme director Michael Ryan told a press conference.

