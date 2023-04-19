While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 19

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic still volatile
The World Health Organisation on Tuesday warned the Covid pandemic was still volatile, saying there could be further trouble before the virus settles into a predictable pattern.
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the WHO, in the context of much-reduced testing.
While the numbers are decreasing, “that’s still a lot of people dying and that’s still a lot of people getting sick”, WHO health emergencies programme director Michael Ryan told a press conference.
Heavy gunfire quickly shatters Sudan truce pushed by US
Heavy gunfire shattered a 24-hour truce in Sudan on Tuesday, shortly after it was due to take effect under US pressure on warring military factions to halt fighting that has touched off a humanitarian crisis.
Loud shooting reverberated in the background of live feeds by Arab television news channels in the Khartoum capital region minutes after the agreed 6pm (1600 GMT) onset of the ceasefire.
Warplanes roared in the skies above Khartoum, and a Reuters reporter heard tanks firing shortly after the truce was due to take hold, while a resident said he heard an air strike being carried out in Omdurman, Khartoum’s sister city on the opposite bank of the Nile river. Several witnesses reported a large army ground force entering the city from the east.
Fox settles Dominion defamation lawsuit for US$787.5 million, avoiding trial
Fox Corp and Fox News on Tuesday settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for US$787.5 million (S$1.049 billion), averting a high-profile trial putting one of the world’s top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 US election.
The settlement was announced by Fox, Dominion and the judge in the case at the 11th hour, with a 12-person jury selected on Tuesday morning and the case poised to kick off with opening statements on Tuesday afternoon. Dominion had sought US$1.6 billion in damages in the lawsuit filed in 2021, with Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis presiding over the case in Wilmington.
Dominion disclosed the settlement figure and its CEO John Poulos said Fox had admitted to telling lies about his company. Dominion attorney Justin Nelson said the settlement “represents vindication and accountability” and that “lies have consequences.” Dominion lawyers declined to answer questions about whether Fox News would apologize publicly or make reforms.
US reporter denied bail as Russia steps up pressure on opponents
US reporter Evan Gershkovich was on Tuesday denied bail as he appeared at a Moscow court for alleged espionage in a case that has drawn international condemnation.
Wearing jeans and a blue checked shirt, Gershkovich crossed his arms and smiled before the start of the appeal – the first partly open hearing against his pre-trial detention.
His request for release on bail was turned down, with the judge saying his detention would “remain in place, without any changes”.
Rodrygo double eases Real Madrid into football semi-finals
Holders Real Madrid breezed past Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League with Rodrygo’s double securing a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday for a 4-0 aggregate victory that sets up a likely mouth-watering clash with Manchester City.
Trailing 2-0 from last week’s clash in the Bernabeu, Chelsea had their moments but failed to take their chances in the opening half and at the start of the second and were made to pay as Rodrygo sent the silky Spaniards through.
He opened the scoring in the 58th minute and tapped in again in the 80th to spark a mass exodus of Chelsea fans.