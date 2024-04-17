While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17

Israel war Cabinet puts off third meeting on Iran’s attack

A third meeting of Israel’s war Cabinet set for April 16 to decide on a response to Iran’s first-ever direct attack was put off until April 17, as Western allies eyed swift new sanctions against Tehran to help dissuade Israel from a major escalation.

Military chief of staff Herzi Halevi had promised that the launch of more than 300 missiles, cruise missiles and drones from Iran at Israeli territory on the night of April 13 “will be met with a response”, but gave no details.

While the attack caused no deaths and little damage thanks to the air defences and countermeasures of Israel and its allies, it has increased fears that violence rooted in the six-month-old Gaza war is spreading, with the risk of open war between long-time adversaries Iran and Israel.

Iran launched the attack in retaliation for an airstrike on its embassy compound in Damascus on April 1 attributed to Israel, but has signalled that it now deems the matter closed.

READ MORE HERE

Trump’s criminal hush money trial has its first six jurors