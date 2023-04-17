While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17

DeSantis backers launch first TV ad attacking Trump
A fund-raising group supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ potential run for the US presidency on Sunday launched its first attacks on leading rival Donald Trump, questioning the former president’s allegiance to his fellow Republicans.
“Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis,” the advertisement stated. “What happened to Donald Trump?“
Former president Mr Trump launched a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination in November and polls show he is leading the field of declared and as-yet undeclared candidates.
Mr DeSantis, who is expected to launch a run, is in second position in polls.
EU warning after Poland, Hungary ban grain from Ukraine
Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesman said on Sunday, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector.
After Russia’s invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.
The issue has created a political problem for Poland’s ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party in an election year as it has angered people in rural areas where support for PiS is usually high.
Putin meets Chinese defence minister, hails military cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a “no limits” partnership.
Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior official in Kyiv said.
Hammer blow for Arsenal after 2-2 draw with West Ham
Arsenal blew a two-goal lead for the second game in a row as Bukayo Saka’s penalty miss proved crucial in the Premier League leaders’ damaging 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday.
The Gunners struck twice in the first 10 minutes at the London Stadium, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.
But, just seven days after squandering a 2-0 advantage in their 2-2 draw at Liverpool, Mikel Arteta’s men again cracked under the pressure of the title race.
Andrey Rublev wins first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo
Russia’s Andrey Rublev was left in happy tears after he fought back against Denmark’s Holger Rune in Monte Carlo to win his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday.
The fifth seed came back from 4-1 down in the deciding set to defeat sixth-seeded teenager Rune 5-7, 6-2, 7-5.
“I have tears,” Rublev said. “I don’t know what to say. I am so happy. I have been struggling so much to win a Masters 1000 tournament. Trailing 1-4, 0-30, then saving break points, thinking there is no chance to win. But somehow I did it.”