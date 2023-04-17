While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17

DeSantis backers launch first TV ad attacking Trump

A fund-raising group supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ potential run for the US presidency on Sunday launched its first attacks on leading rival Donald Trump, questioning the former president’s allegiance to his fellow Republicans.

“Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis,” the advertisement stated. “What happened to Donald Trump?“

Former president Mr Trump launched a bid for the 2024 Republican nomination in November and polls show he is leading the field of declared and as-yet undeclared candidates.

Mr DeSantis, who is expected to launch a run, is in second position in polls.

