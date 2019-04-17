While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 17

Macron vows to rebuild Notre Dame within five years

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Tuesday (April 16) to rebuild Notre Dame cathedral "within five years", after a fire that toppled the steeple of the 850-year-old landmark and caused major damage to the roof.

"We will rebuild the cathedral even more beautifully and I want it to be finished within five years," Macron said in a televised address to the nation a day after the blaze. "And we can do it."

But he also warned: "Let us not fall into the trap of haste."

More than 200 arrested at London climate protests

More than 200 people have been arrested in ongoing climate change protests in London that brought parts of the British capital to a standstill, police said Tuesday (April 16).

Demonstrators began blocking off a bridge and major central road junctions on Monday at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe.

The protests were organised by the campaign group Extinction Rebellion, which was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world's fastest-growing environmental movements.

Qualcomm shares soar on surprise settlement with Apple of long legal dispute



Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday (April 16) won a major victory with a surprise settlement of its wide-ranging legal dispute with Apple Inc that includes a supply agreement paving the way for the iPhone to once again use Qualcomm modem chips including potentially for new 5G capability.

The settlement also includes a six-year patent license and a payment from Apple to Qualcomm, but the companies did not disclose the amount.

“This is a big win” for Qualcomm, said Christopher Rolland, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group.

After 23-year wait, US squeezes Cuba on confiscated property



President Donald Trump will open the way for lawsuits in US courts over property confiscated by Cuba, enforcing a controversial law that could rattle the island's economy and anger European allies after more than two decades of delay.

Ever since Congress passed the Helms-Burton Act in 1996, US presidents starting with Bill Clinton have used their power to suspend the key provision every six months, mindful of the international consequences.

Those once-routine waivers are now over.

Football: Careless United undone by Messi double as Barca cruise into semis



Lionel Messi pounced on two Manchester United mistakes to score twice and end their hopes of another Camp Nou comeback as Barcelona breezed into the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday (April 16).

After an excellent start, United were undone twice in four minutes by Messi, who first nicked the ball off the careless Ashley Young and then watched as a weak shot from distance squirmed underneath David de Gea.

Philippe Coutinho, in perhaps his best performance of the season, added a third with a curling effort into the top corner and by the end, an outclassed United might have been relieved the score was not more traumatic than 3-0, 4-0 on aggregate.

