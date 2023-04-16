While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said banks are likely to become more cautious and may tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures, possibly negating the need for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Yellen said in a Fareed Zakaria GPS interview that policy actions to stem the systemic threat caused by last month’s failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had caused deposit outflows to stabilise, “and things have been calm,” according to a CNN transcript released on Saturday.

“Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment,” Yellen said in the interview, which is scheduled to air on Sunday. “We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come.”

Thai PM Prayut lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election



Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is still lagging behind the main opposition party, latest opinion polls showed, ahead of the South-east Asian country’s general election next month.

The May 14 election will be a battle between parties aligned with the conservative pro-military establishment and the billionaire Shinawatra family-backed Pheu Thai party, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter and niece of two ex-premiers.

The Pheu Thai party was ahead with 38.89 per cent in a nationwide survey by local media Matichon and Daily News conducted last week, followed by the Move Forward Party, headed by opposition politician Pita Limjaroenrat, on 32.37 per cent.

