While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

Singapore-flagged ship boarded by pirates found; all 20 crew members reported safe
The Success 9 – a Singapore-flagged vessel that was boarded by pirates around 570km off the Ivory Coast on Monday – was found on Saturday evening, and all its 20 crew members, including a Singaporean, are safe.
In a statement issued early Sunday morning, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the chemical and oil product tanker had been located off the coast of the city of Abidjan by a commercial ship, the Monjasa Sprinter.
The ship had picked up a distress call from Success 9 and MPA was eventually alerted.
Japan PM Kishida unhurt after smoke bomb attack; questions raised over security protocol
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will not be cowed by political terrorism after he was evacuated unhurt seconds before an apparent smoke bomb exploded at a campaign rally on Saturday.
The incident, which had echoes of the fatal shooting of former premier Shinzo Abe just nine months ago by a culprit who built a homemade gun, has again raised questions about Japan’s security measures for VIPs.
Mr Kishida was visiting the Saikazaki fishing port in the western prefecture of Wakayama to deliver a speech in support of a ruling Liberal Democratic Party candidate for national by-elections later in April.
Yellen says US banks may tighten lending and negate need for more rate hikes
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said banks are likely to become more cautious and may tighten lending further in the wake of recent bank failures, possibly negating the need for further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Yellen said in a Fareed Zakaria GPS interview that policy actions to stem the systemic threat caused by last month’s failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank had caused deposit outflows to stabilise, “and things have been calm,” according to a CNN transcript released on Saturday.
“Banks are likely to become somewhat more cautious in this environment,” Yellen said in the interview, which is scheduled to air on Sunday. “We already saw some tightening of lending standards in the banking system prior to that episode, and there may be some more to come.”
Thai PM Prayut lags rivals in opinion polls ahead of May election
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is still lagging behind the main opposition party, latest opinion polls showed, ahead of the South-east Asian country’s general election next month.
The May 14 election will be a battle between parties aligned with the conservative pro-military establishment and the billionaire Shinawatra family-backed Pheu Thai party, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 36-year-old daughter and niece of two ex-premiers.
The Pheu Thai party was ahead with 38.89 per cent in a nationwide survey by local media Matichon and Daily News conducted last week, followed by the Move Forward Party, headed by opposition politician Pita Limjaroenrat, on 32.37 per cent.
Tennis: Rublev downs Fritz to set up Monte Carlo Masters final clash with Rune
Andrey Rublev moved into his third Masters final after fighting back from a set down in Monte Carlo to beat American Taylor Fritz 5-7 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to set up a showdown with Danish teenager Holger Rune.
Going into the semi-final Fritz had the upper hand with a three-match winning streak against Rublev, but it was the Russian who prevailed in an encounter that was suspended for nearly two hours in the final set due to rain.
“It was really tough against Taylor to whom I lost three times. Very tough for me mentally to play against him,” fifth seed Rublev said.