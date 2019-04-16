While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 16

Fire guts Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral, but structure saved from destruction

A massive fire consumed Notre-Dame Cathedral on Monday, gutting and destroying the roof of the Paris landmark and stunning France and the world, but firefighters said they had saved the shell of the stone structure from collapse.

Flames that began in the early evening burst rapidly through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and engulfed the spire, which toppled, quickly followed by the entire roof.

As it burned into the evening, firefighters battled to prevent one of the main bell towers from collapsing.

One firefighter was seriously injured – the only reported casualty.

READ MORE HERE

Global measles cases up 300 per cent year-on-year

Measles cases rose 300 per cent worldwide through the first three months of 2019 compared to the same period last year, the UN said on Monday, as concern grows over the impact of anti-vaccination stigma.

Measles, which is highly contagious, can be entirely prevented through a two-dose vaccine, but the World Health Organisation has in recent months sounded the alarm over slipping global vaccination rates.

The agency noted that only about one in 10 actual measles cases are reported, meaning the early trends for 2019 likely underestimate the severity of the outbreaks.

READ MORE HERE

Ocasio-Cortez quits Facebook, calls social media a 'public health risk'

US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose mastery of social media has helped drive the national conversation and shed light on the inner workings of congressional power, has given up on the most popular social network in the world.

In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast Skullduggery, the New York Democratic Representative said she suspended her personal Facebook account and was scaling back on all social media, which she described as a "public health risk" because it can lead to "increased isolation, depression, anxiety, addiction, escapism."

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who burst onto the national stage after defeating a high-ranking incumbent, said her departure from Facebook was a "big deal" because the platform was crucial to her campaign.

READ MORE HERE

Golf: Trump to award Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would award Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom after the golfer won the Masters for the fifth time on Sunday.

"Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday's @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM," Trump tweeted.

The victory on Sunday was one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, as the 43-year-old ended an 11-year major title drought having overcome personal and professional setbacks including a highly-public divorce and multiple surgeries.

READ MORE HERE

Actress Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty in college admissions case

Actress Lori Loughlin on Monday entered a not guilty plea to charges that she participated in a wide-ranging college admissions scam by paying bribes to get her two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California.

Loughlin, who starred in the television sitcom Full House,and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli filed papers in federal court in Boston waiving their personal appearances at an arraignment hearing and asking to have not guilty pleas entered on their behalf.

They are among 50 people accused of participating in a massive scheme that allowed wealthy parents to use cheating and US$25 million (S$33 million) in bribes to help their children secure spots at well-known universities like Yale, Georgetown and USC.

READ MORE HERE