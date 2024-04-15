While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 15

US will not take part in any Israeli retaliation against Iran
President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option that Mr Netanyahu’s war Cabinet favours after a mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory, according to officials.
The threat of open warfare erupting between the arch Middle East foes and dragging in the US has put the region on edge, triggering calls for restraint from global powers and Arab nations to avoid further escalation.
The US will continue to help Israel defend itself but does not want war, Mr John Kirby, the White House’s top national security spokesman, told ABC’s This Week programme on April 14.
Jordan’s King Abdullah told Mr Biden in a phone call on April 14 that any further escalation from Israel would widen the conflict in the region, Jordanian state media reported
Gazans flood road north amid ‘open checkpoint’ rumours
Thousands of Gazans flooded the coast road north on April 14, after hearing that several people managed to cross a closed checkpoint towards Gaza City, despite Israel denying it was open.
An AFP journalist saw mothers holding their children’s hands and families piling onto donkey carts with their luggage as they made the journey.
They hoped to cross a military checkpoint on Al-Rashid road south of Gaza City, but the Israeli army told AFP that reports the route was open were “not true”.
US House plans Israel aid vote and may add on Ukraine
Speaker Mike Johnson said the House will vote this week on aid for Israel in the wake of Iran’s attack, and he indicated Ukraine funds could be part of the package.
The House failed to pass a standalone US$17.6 billion (S$24 billion) Israel aid package in February when most Democrats along with a handful of conservatives voted against the measure.
Democrats have argued against funding Israel alone for fear that doing so could allow Republicans to allow Ukraine aid to languish.
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch
Play in Roma’s Serie A match at Udinese on April 14 was abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed with an apparent problem with his chest.
The 24-year-old Roma defender dropped to the ground in the 70th minute with the teams level at 1-1 following a 23rd minute goal by Roberto Pereyra for the hosts and a 64th minute equaliser by Romelu Lukaku.
The Ivory Coast defender, who was taken off on a stretcher, was conscious as he left the Bluenergy Stadium, Roma confirmed, adding that “he has been taken to hospital for checks” for what Italian media report could have been a heart attack.
West Ham teen in hospital after ‘head knock’
West Ham teenager George Earthy was taken to hospital after suffering what appeared to be a worrying head injury just two minutes into his Premier League debut on April 14.
The 19-year-old had only just come on as a substitute when he collided with team-mate Edson Alvarez at the London Stadium during an eventual 2-0 defeat by capital rivals Fulham.
Earthy fell to the ground awkwardly and it looked as if he had been knocked out cold, with medical staff and teammates rushing to his aid.