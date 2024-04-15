While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 15

US will not take part in any Israeli retaliation against Iran

President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran, an option that Mr Netanyahu’s war Cabinet favours after a mass drone and missile attack on Israeli territory, according to officials.

The threat of open warfare erupting between the arch Middle East foes and dragging in the US has put the region on edge, triggering calls for restraint from global powers and Arab nations to avoid further escalation.

The US will continue to help Israel defend itself but does not want war, Mr John Kirby, the White House’s top national security spokesman, told ABC’s This Week programme on April 14.

Jordan’s King Abdullah told Mr Biden in a phone call on April 14 that any further escalation from Israel would widen the conflict in the region, Jordanian state media reported

