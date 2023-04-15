While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 15

Russian shelling kills at least eight, wounds 21, in Ukraine

Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Friday, killing at least eight people and wounding 21, the governor of Donetsk region said.

Mr Pavlo Kyrylenko told national television that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired at the city.

Mr Kyrylenko said there were “no fewer than seven spots hit” in Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

The city lies in a part of the Donetsk region that is under Ukrainian control. It is close to territory occupied by Russia.

