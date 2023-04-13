While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 13

‘Direct ticket to Bakhmut’: Russians fear digital draft

With no debate and at lightning speed, Russian parliament this week backed a Bill that will allow authorities to call up men with a simple click as Moscow’s Ukraine offensive grinds on.

The Bill, rushed through both chambers of the Russian parliament, creates a digital conscription notice system that could bar men from leaving the country and make dodging the draft nearly impossible.

Widely expected to be signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, the legislation has stirred new fears as Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine stretches into a second year.

The Kremlin insists there is nothing unusual about the proposed changes and claims that the authorities are simply digitalising an archaic enlistment system. But many Russians who do not want to fight in Ukraine are afraid.

