While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11, 2026

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US Vice-President J.D. Vance heading to Pakistan for talks with Iran, aboard Air Force Two on April 10.

Vance leaves for Islamabad for ‘make-or-break’ talks

US Vice-President J.D. Vance departed on April 10 for “make-or-break” negotiations with Iran, even as Tehran insisted on measures before peace talks could take place, throwing last-minute doubt over the meetings scheduled in Pakistan.

President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in the six-week war on April 7, just hours before a deadline after which the US president had threatened to destroy Iran’s civilisation.

The ceasefire has halted US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. But it has not ended Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies, or calmed a parallel war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran’s ‌parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X that Washington had previously agreed to unblock Iranian assets and to a ceasefire in Lebanon, and added that talks would not start until those pledges are fulfilled.

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Kamala says she might run for president again in 2028

PHOTO: EPA

Former vice-president Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency in 2024, said on April 10 that she was considering running for president again in 2028.

Ms Harris, making an appearance at a meeting of the National Action Network, a civil rights organisation founded by Reverend Al Sharpton, was asked directly by Rev Sharpton if she was going to run again.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking about it, I’m thinking about it,” Ms Harris said, as the crowd at the New York City event cheered in response.

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Bus carrying British tourists crashes on Spanish island

PHOTO: EPA

At least one person died and 27 were injured after a bus carrying British tourists crashed down a ravine on the Spanish island of La Gomera, emergency services said on April 10.

Those injured, including three seriously, were airlifted to the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Hospital and others, local emergency services said in a social media post.

They added that the occupants were 27 British nationals and the driver.

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Nike probes kit design issue ahead of World Cup

Nike is investigating a design issue affecting several national team kits ahead of this year’s soccer World Cup, British media reported on April 10, after problems with the shirts became visible during March’s international break.

Bulging around the shoulder seams was visible on shirts worn by teams including England, France and Uruguay during the international window.

A Nike spokesperson told The Guardian newspaper that the company had identified a “minor issue” with the kits, adding that performance was unaffected but the “overall aesthetic is not where it needs to be.”

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Rory McIlroy seizes command at the turn at Masters

Defending champion Rory McIlroy reeled off three birdies in a row to seize command in the April 10 second round of the 90th Masters at Augusta National.

In demanding firm and fast conditions, the five-time major winner from Northern Ireland reached the turn at two-under on the day and seven-under for the tournament, two strokes ahead of clubhouse leader Justin Rose and 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, who was through 11 holes.

McIlroy, trying to become only the fourth golfer to capture back-to-back Masters titles, sank a six-foot birdie putt at the par-five second hole to grab the solo lead at six-under par.

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