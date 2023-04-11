While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11

Bank worker shoots dead four colleagues in Louisville, Kentucky
A bank employee armed with a rifle shot dead four colleagues and wounded nine other people at his bank on Monday while live-streaming the attack in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, city officials said.
The shooter was fatally shot at the scene, the Louisville Metro Police Department said, but it was unclear whether from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound.
The department identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who joined the downtown branch of the Old National Bank as a full-time employee last year.
Police said they responded within minutes to reports of an attacker at about 8.30am (8.30pm Singapore time) at the bank office near Slugger Field baseball stadium.
Trump appeals order requiring Pence to testify in Jan 6 probe
Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s order requiring his former vice president, Mike Pence, to testify in the special counsel probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Trump’s lawyers filed the appeal after a ruling related to the Justice Department investigation of efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election that Trump, a Republican, lost to Democrat Joe Biden.
The case remains under seal. But on Monday, a new sealed case appeared on the federal appeals court docket in Washington, DC, that referred to a grand jury matter before US District Chief Judge James Boasberg.
Israeli PM Netanyahu reverses course on sacking defence minister
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would leave Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in place given an escalating security crisis, reversing a decision to fire the minister that triggered protests and raised alarm abroad.
He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant’s public call last month for a halt to the government’s bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel’s security.
Last week Netanyahu announced he would delay the dismissal.
US urges Russia to free ‘wrongfully detained’ American journalist
The United States on Monday officially determined that Russia had wrongfully detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and urged his immediate release, stepping up pressure on his behalf.
The formal decision by the State Department on Gershkovich, who was taken into custody on March 29, was unusually swift and indicated the seriousness attached by Washington to the case, the first time Moscow has accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken “made a determination that Evan Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
Liberal US states stockpile abortion pills after ruling
California has begun stockpiling abortion pills, the governor announced Monday, joining other liberal states in fighting a conservative-led effort to restrict access to reproductive care in the United States.
The move comes after a federal judge last week ordered a freeze on the distribution of mifepristone, a medication deemed safe and effective by national regulators more than 20 years ago.
Governor Gavin Newsom said California, the most populous state in the nation, had secured two million doses of misoprostol, a drug usually taken in combination with mifepristone, but which can be taken alone to induce a safe and effective abortion.