While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11

Prince Philip's funeral to be held on April 17, Harry to attend

The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will be held on April 17, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday, adding that their grandson Prince Harry would attend.

Philip, known as the Duke of Edinburgh and at his wife's side throughout her 69-year reign, died on Friday at Windsor Castle aged 99.

He will be given a ceremonial royal funeral, not a state funeral, with no public processions, held entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle and limited to 30 mourners.

South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer protection: Study

The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed.

The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics.

The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit.

Ash coats Caribbean island of Saint Vincent after volcano eruption

The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed with a thin layer of ash and a “strong sulphur” smell hung in the air on Saturday, a day after a volcano spectacularly erupted after decades of inactivity.

The eruption of La Soufriere on Friday pumped dark clouds of ash some 10km into the air, prompting an evacuation of some nearby residents.

Rumbling noises continued to emanate from the volcano, with ash coating rooftops, cars and roads in Kingstown, the capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Videos from Saint Vincent showed a ghost-like landscape.

Sports chiefs in talks over fixture clash with Prince Philip's funeral

Sports authorities in Britain are in talks over moving matches next Saturday following confirmation that Prince Philip's funeral will take place at Windsor Castle on April 17.

The funeral will take place on a busy sporting weekend with the FA Cup semi-finals, a full Football League programme, the Women's Six Nations and the opening day of the World Snooker Championship among the events on the calendar.

The English Football Association, Premier League and the England and Wales Cricket Board are all in discussions with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport regarding arrangements.

Rachael Blackmore first female jockey to win Britain's Grand National

Rachael Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the race as she steered Minella Times across the finishing line at Aintree on Saturday.

The Irishwoman, who became the first leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival last month, timed her finish to perfection as Minella Times surged ahead after the 30th and final fence.

The closest a female jockey had previously come to winning the most famous steeplechase in the world was Katie Walsh on Seabass in 2012 when she finished third.

