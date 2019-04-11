While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 11

EU wrangles over new Brexit delay sought by British PM Theresa May

European Union leaders were poised to grant Prime Minister Theresa May a second delay to Britain’s fraught exit at an emergency summit on Wednesday, after arguing over how long and on what terms.

French President Emmanuel Macron was pushing to withhold any commitment to extend Friday’s deadline much beyond elections to the European Parliament on May 23-26 unless May binds herself, and any potentially more anti-EU successor, not to disrupt the workings of Brussels.

“Nothing can be taken for granted,” Macron warned, voicing frustration with a lack of clarity from London nearly three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc.

Three weeks ago, Macron’s impatience with France’s historic cross-Channel rival dominated the last summit, when Brexit was put back by a fortnight. Diplomats said he was again facing a more cautious line from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said she favoured an extension of “several months”.

Tirana airport security under scrutiny after multi-million-dollar runway heist

Security at the Albanian capital's airport was under scrutiny on Wednesday after a Hollywood-style robbery on its runway that left one gunman dead while his accomplices fled with millions of euros.

Albanian "army forces will take over the security of the airport", Defence Minister Olta Xhacka said, following the incident.

The armed men broke onto the runway of Mother Theresa airport and stole cash destined for a bank in Vienna on an Austrian Airlines flight.

The real deal: Astronomers deliver first photo of black hole

Astronomers on Wednesday unveiled the first photo of a black hole, one of the star-devouring monsters scattered throughout the Universe and obscured by impenetrable shields of gravity.

The image of a dark core encircled by a flame-orange halo of white-hot gas and plasma looks like any number of artists' renderings over the last 30 years.

But this time, it's the real deal.

Football: Shaw own goal gives Barca advantage over Man United

Barcelona overcame a tame Manchester United to take the upper hand in their Champions League quarter-final after Luke Shaw's own goal gave them a 1-0 first-leg victory at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Shaw deflected a Luis Suarez header into his own net after 12 minutes, handing the Catalans a vital away goal that will make them clear favourites in the return leg.

After United's comeback against Paris St Germain in the previous round, Barca will take nothing for granted, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team surely have a bigger mountain to climb this time.

Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer in apprenticeship programme

Reality star Kim Kardashian is studying to be a lawyer, inspired by her success in helping to win the release from US prisons of two women.

Kardashian told Vogue magazine in an interview published on Wednesday that she has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco-based law firm under a California programme for those without formal qualifications.

Kardashian, who dropped out of college, said she aims to take the bar exam in 2022.

