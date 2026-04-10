While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10, 2026

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US First Lady Melania Trump delivering remarks regarding the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, at the White House in Washington, on April 9.

Melania Trump blasts ‘lies’ linking her to Jeffrey Epstein

US First Lady Melania Trump made a surprise statement on April 9 denying any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, or that she herself was a victim of the convicted sex offender.

The 55-year-old’s rare on-camera remarks at the White House came out of the blue, in an extraordinary intervention in a scandal that has long haunted her husband President Donald Trump.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.”

It was not clear why the Slovenian-born former model decided to give the public statement, and she did not detail any specific allegations about her and the late, convicted sex offender.

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Attacks cut Saudi oil output and East-West Pipeline flow

Attacks on Saudi energy facilities have cut the kingdom’s oil production capacity by around 600,000 barrels per day and throughput on its East-West Pipeline by about 700,000 bpd, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on April 9, citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry source did not specify who launched the attacks, but Saudi Arabia has intercepted many Iranian missiles and drones in recent weeks.

Saudi Arabia had not previously provided details about the impact to oilfield production, refineries and pipeline flow from attacks occurring during the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began in late February.

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Trump weighs pulling US troops from Europe over NATO

REUTERS

US President Donald Trump, upset at NATO allies’ failure to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and angry that his plans to acquire Greenland have not advanced, has discussed with advisers the option of removing some US troops from Europe, a senior White House official told Reuters on April 9.

No decision has been made, and the White House has not directed the Pentagon to draw up concrete plans for a troop reduction on the continent, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But the discussions alone underscore how sharply relations between Washington and its European NATO allies have deteriorated in recent months.

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UK animal charity rescues 250 dogs from single home

An animal welfare charity has revealed it rescued more than 250 dogs from one UK home, with a photo of the scene prompting “disbelief” and false claims that the image was generated by artificial intelligence.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) said the more than 250 poodle-cross breeds were found at the property in an undisclosed location earlier this year.

The world’s oldest animal welfare organisation, the RSPCA took in 87 of the rescued canines, while the remainder went to another charity, the Dogs Trust.

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Rory McIlroy tied for lead to begin Masters defence

Rory McIlroy began the defence of his first Masters title with a 5-under-par 67 that gave him a share of the afternoon lead with Sam Burns at Augusta National on April 9.

It is only the third time in 18 Masters starts that McIlroy has broken 70 in the first round, and the second-lowest opening-round score he has posted, only trailing a 65 in 2011.

“Great, great start to the week, obviously. Felt like I got a lot out of my round today,” he said. “I settled into the round nicely even when I wasn’t hitting fairways.”

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