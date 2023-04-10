While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 10

US searches for source of highly-classified intel leak
Highly classified military and intelligence documents that appeared online, with details ranging from Ukraine’s air defences to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, have US officials scrambling to identify the leak’s source, with some Western security experts and US officials saying they suspected it could be someone from the United States.
Officials say the breadth of topics addressed in the documents, which touch on the war in Ukraine, China, the Middle East and Africa, suggest they were leaked by an American rather than an ally.
“The focus now is on this being a US leak, as many of the documents were only in US hands,” Michael Mulroy, a former senior Pentagon official, told Reuters in an interview.
US officials said the investigation is in its early stages and those running it have not ruled out the possibility that pro-Russian elements were behind the leak, which is seen as one of the most serious security breaches since more than 700,000 documents, videos and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2013.
UK royals unveil emoji, procession details for King Charles’ coronation
Britain’s royal family revealed new details Sunday about King Charles III’s coronation next month, including a new Twitter emoji based on the crown the monarch will wear at the landmark ceremony.
Charles, 74, immediately became king when Queen Elizabeth II died last September after her record-breaking 70-year reign but will be formally crowned at a May 6 service inside London’s Westminster Abbey.
The three-day weekend will also feature a star-studded concert, nationwide “big lunch” and volunteering initiatives, as well as the traditional royal processions associated with the coronation.
Football: Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid
Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.
Mikel Arteta’s men edged six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands.
City have a game in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad later this month.
Tennis: Jabeur downs Bencic to win WTA Charleston crown
Ons Jabeur defeated defending champion Belinda Bencic in straight sets to win the WTA Charleston Open clay court tournament on Sunday.
Jabeur, the world number five from Tunisia, avenged her defeat to Bencic in last year’s final with a hard-fought 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 victory in just under two hours.
Switzerland’s Bencic was forced to make a quick turnaround on Sunday, completing a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) weather-disrupted semi-final win over Jessica Pegula before returning to face Jabeur in the final around 30 minutes later.
Golf: Rahm grabs two-stroke Masters lead as back-nine battle begins
Jon Rahm seized a two-stroke lead over US stars Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka midway into Sunday’s final round of the Masters as a dramatic back-nine shootout loomed at Augusta National.
Rahm birdied the par-4 third and par-5 eighth holes but made bogey at nine to reach the turn at 10-under for the tournament while Koepka made bogeys at the par-3 fourth and sixth and the ninth to stumble two back after leading by two through 54 holes.
When Rahm missed a six-foot par putt at the ninth, the stage was set for a dramatic fight down the stretch for the green jacket in windy conditions under the Georgia pines as leaders stumbled while challengers caught fire.