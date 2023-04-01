While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Tornado pummels Arkansas capital; casualties unclear

A fierce tornado blasted through Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, ripping away roofs and walls from many buildings, uprooting trees and flipping over vehicles, while the extent of casualties remained unclear.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital, the state’s only major trauma centre, declared a level-1 mass casualty alert after the tornado struck Little Rock on Friday, according to Ms Andrea Peel, a spokeswoman for the facility.

She told Reuters the centre had so far received only one patient, but that other hospitals were taking patients as well.

There was no immediate word from official authorities on the full extent of injuries and property damage.

