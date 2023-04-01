While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1

Tornado pummels Arkansas capital; casualties unclear
A fierce tornado blasted through Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday, ripping away roofs and walls from many buildings, uprooting trees and flipping over vehicles, while the extent of casualties remained unclear.
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital, the state’s only major trauma centre, declared a level-1 mass casualty alert after the tornado struck Little Rock on Friday, according to Ms Andrea Peel, a spokeswoman for the facility.
She told Reuters the centre had so far received only one patient, but that other hospitals were taking patients as well.
There was no immediate word from official authorities on the full extent of injuries and property damage.
Man gets 22 years in jail over killing of Chinese immigrant
A New York City man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a hate crime in the 2021 killing of a Chinese immigrant has been sentenced to 22 years in prison, authorities said.
Jarrod Powell’s attack on Yao Pan Ma, 61, in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighbourhood was one of a spate of attacks targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the United States.
Ma was in a coma for eight months before he died.
Zelensky says Bucha must become ‘symbol of justice’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called for Bucha to become a “symbol of justice” on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s withdrawal from the town now synonymous with war crimes allegations.
“We must do everything to make Bucha a symbol of justice... We want every Russian murderer, executioner, terrorist to be held responsible for every crime,” Mr Zelensky said, at a Kyiv summit on the Bucha crimes.
Earlier, the Ukrainian president visited Bucha with the leaders of Croatia, Moldova, Slovakia and Slovenia for a commemoration ceremony.
Twitter makes some of its source code public
Twitter on Friday made public parts of the computer code that decides how the social media site recommends content, allowing users and programmers a peek into its workings and the ability to suggest modifications to the algorithm.
The company said it uploaded the code in two repositories on code-sharing platform Github.
They include the source code for many parts of Twitter, including the recommendations algorithm which controls the tweets that users see on their timeline.
Set manager convicted in death of Rust cinematographer
A Santa Fe judge on Friday accepted a plea deal, bringing the first conviction for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie Rust in New Mexico.
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Rust, pleaded no contest as part of an agreement with prosecutors to the misdemeanour charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon for his role in Hutchins’ death.
Santa Fe District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer presided over a virtual hearing in Halls’ case on Friday. She sentenced Halls, who was responsible for on-set safety, to a six-month suspended sentence with unsupervised probation, a US$500 fine (S$660), 24 hours of community service and a firearms safety class.