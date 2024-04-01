While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 1, 2024

Russia seeks extradition of Ukraine security service head; Ukraine rejects demand
Russia is demanding that Ukraine hand over all people connected with terrorist acts committed in Russia, including the head of the country’s SBU Security Service, the foreign ministry said on March 31.
The SBU immediately dismissed the Russian demand as “pointless” and said the Russian ministry had “forgotten” that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin was the subject of an international arrest warrant.
A Russian Foreign Ministry statement listed violent incidents that have occurred in Russia since the Kremlin’s forces invaded Ukraine in Feb 2022, including bombings that killed the daughter of a prominent nationalist and a war blogger, and another incident in which a writer was seriously hurt.
Four killed as sudden heavy rain lashes east Indian state
Sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds lashed parts of India’s eastern state of West Bengal on March 31, killing four and injuring several others, as per a local official, prompting evacuation efforts.
The storm hit Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and damaged houses, uprooted trees, disrupted transport and electricity, showed videos by Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.
Local district head Shama Parveen said the storm killed four while scores of injured were taken to the local district hospital to be treated.
New Palestinian government sworn in
A new Palestinian government that contains both Gazans and four women was sworn in March 31, but was already facing scepticism from its own people.
The Palestinian Authority led by Mahmud Abbas is under pressure from Washington to prepare to step into the breach in the aftermath of the Gaza war and undertake reforms.
Newly-appointed prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa said his government’s “top national priority” was ending the war as he named his new team.
Man City and Arsenal draw 0-0 to hand Liverpool title-race advantage
Arsenal nullified reigning champions Manchester City in a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on March 31, allowing Liverpool to take top spot on a pivotal day in the Premier League’s three-way title race
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, in the hunt for their first league title in 20 years, are second in the table on 65 points with nine games remaining, while City are third with 64. Liverpool, on 67 points, claimed the lead with their 2-1 comeback victory over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on March 31.
“No way can you be fully happy (with just a point),” Arteta told Sky Sports. “Listen, I think we have made a big step today. Coming to these big places not a lot of teams have done what we have done today, especially when there is a lot at stake and the pressure elevates. To respond to it is another step.”
Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Women’s League Cup after Maanum health scare
Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius scored the winner in extra time as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Women’s League Cup final at Molineux on March 31 in a game overshadowed by the collapse of Gunners midfielder Frida Maanum in stoppage time.
Maanum fell to the turf in second-half stoppage time before being carried off on a stretcher, with Arsenal subsequently announcing on social media platform X that she was “conscious, talking and in a stable condition.”
Arsenal said she would continue to be monitored and no further details about what caused the incident were given.