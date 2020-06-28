Which nations pledged to the global Covid-19 fund-raising meeting?

Health workers arrive in Malaga, Spain. Spain pledged €10 million to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - A pledging summit on Saturday (June 27) raised €6.15 billion (S$9.6 billion) to tackle Covid-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised and streamed concert.

Pledges by the following countries:

Belgium - €11.5 million to the World Food Programme, €4 million to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund

Canada - C$120 million for the ACT Accelerator, C$180 million for Covid-19 humanitarian and development aid

Denmark - DKK16 million to the United Nations Population Fund Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - US$25 million towards West Africa's Covid-19 relief and development European Commission jointly with European Investment Bank - €4.9 billion to help countries recover from the pandemic

Germany - €383 million to support the Global Fund's response mechanism and Global Citizen's crisis network

Luxembourg - €800,000 to the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator

Netherlands - €25 million for procurement of a vaccine for countries needing it the most

Norway - US$10 million to vaccine alliance GAVI Qatar - US$10 million to the WHO

Serbia - €100,000 to vaccine alliance CEPI for vaccine research

Spain - €10 million to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative

 
 

Sweden - €46 million to the WHO Solidarity Response Fund

Switzerland - €20 million to ensure equal access to a vaccine and testing

United States - US$545 million for Covid-19 relief

 

