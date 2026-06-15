What you should know about G7 host town Evian-Les-Bains

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EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France, June 15 - French President Emmanuel Macron has picked the lakeside town of Evian-les-Bains, nestled at the foot of the Alps on Lake Geneva to host this year's meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

Here are a few things to know about the town:

SMALL SPA TOWN, BIG REPUTATION

Evian-les-Bains is a spa town in eastern France's Haute-Savoie region, located on the southern shore of Lake Geneva directly across from Switzerland, and with a population of just under 10,000.

Despite its modest size, Evian has long drawn visitors for its thermal springs, lakeside setting, and Belle Epoque architecture.

It was here that the "Evian Accords" that ended the Algerian War and recognised an independent Algeria were signed.

SOURCE OF A GLOBAL BRAND

Evian-les-Bains is perhaps best known for the eponymous mineral water brand.

Sourced from springs originating as rainwater and snowmelt filtered through glacial moraine and alpine rock layers, the mineral water was first stumbled upon by a French nobleman in 1789. Seven years later, the first thermal spa in Evian-les-Bains opened. Commercial bottling began in 1826.

The "Evian" mineral water brand is owned by French company Danone, which produces some 6 million bottles per day.

PAST SUMMIT

In 2003, Evian-les-Bains hosted a meeting of what was then the G8, at a time when the group included Russia. Leaders in attendance included France's President Jacques Chirac, U.S. President George W. Bush, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

Reconciliation among the G8 leaders was the top priority in the wake of the beginning of the Iraq War, which divided the alliance.

GOLFER'S PARADISE

For U.S. President Donald Trump, a keen golfer, the area around Evian-les-Bains offers world-class courses. Set between the shores of Lake Geneva and the Alpine peaks, the Evian Resort Golf Club offers the Champions Course, which hosts the annual Amundi Evian Championship. The course dates back to 1904. REUTERS