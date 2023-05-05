What you need to know about the coronation of King Charles III

SINGAPORE - The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on Saturday will be filled with pomp, pageantry and tradition and watched by hundreds of thousands of people all over the world.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will preside over the regal ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will be the first of its kind in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised.

Here is what to expect at the coronation, which has been dubbed Operation Golden Orb by courtiers.

Who is King Chares III?