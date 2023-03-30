What is Vanuatu’s climate resolution? What impact will it have?

SINGAPORE – A formal request for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to clarify states’ human rights and climate obligations could lead to far-reaching changes in international and domestic law.

The Pacific island nation Vanuatu has drafted a resolution seeking an advisory opinion from the UN court on the rights of present and future generations to be protected from climate change.

The resolution, which is backed by more than 100 nations, focuses on the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions that are changing the world’s climate and causing harmful impacts, especially to poorer nations.

The Straits Times gets answers to some key questions about the resolution, which was passed by the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Is it a lawsuit?

No. This is not a litigious process where one state is bringing a case against another, Dr Nilufer Oral, senior fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Faculty of Law, told ST.

Nor is it about reparations from big polluting nations.

Instead, the resolution is a collective initiative where states recognise the need for the ICJ to bring clarity to important legal questions that have direct and immediate impact on many states and persons, said Dr Oral.

What is Vanuatu asking the ICJ to consider?

The resolution asks the ICJ to consider a number of questions:

First, what are the obligations of states under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system and other parts of the environment from emissions of greenhouse gases caused by human activity for the sake of states and for present and future generations?

Second, under these obligations, what are the legal consequences for states where they, by their acts and omissions, have caused significant harm to the climate system and other parts of the environment with respect to: