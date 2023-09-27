What is Disease X? How scientists are preparing for the next pandemic

It sounds like something Mr Elon Musk might have cooked up: Disease X.

In fact, the term was coined years ago as a way of getting scientists to work on medical countermeasures for unknown infectious threats – novel coronaviruses like the one that causes Covid-19, for example – instead of just known ones, like the Ebola virus.

The idea is to encourage the development of platform technologies, including vaccines, drug therapies and diagnostic tests, that can be rapidly adapted and deployed in response to an array of future outbreaks with epidemic or pandemic potential.

1. What is Disease X?

It is the somewhat mysterious name for an illness caused by a currently unknown, yet serious microbial threat.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) added Disease X in 2017 to a short list of pathogens deemed a top priority for research, alongside known killers like severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Ebola.

Covid-19, caused by a novel coronavirus, is an example of a Disease X when it touched off the pandemic at the end of 2019.

The vast reservoir of viruses circulating in wildlife are seen as a likely source of more such diseases. That is because of their potential to spill over and infect other species, including humans, giving rise to an infection against which people will have no immunity.

2. What’s the point of studying Disease X?

As WHO puts it, it is to “enable early cross-cutting R&D preparedness that is also relevant” for an unknown disease.

The humanitarian crisis sparked by the 2014–2016 Ebola epidemic in West Africa was a wake-up call.

Despite decades of research, there were no products ready to deploy in time to save more than 11,000 lives.