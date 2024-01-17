What happens in Asia matters to Europe, says Nato Secretary-General Stoltenberg at WEF

DAVOS – Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that his alliance is concerned about developments in Asia because of emerging threats that are global in nature.

“Nato is a transatlantic alliance, and we will remain a regional alliance,” he said during a panel discussion on Securing an Insecure World during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on Jan 16.

“But the transatlantic region faces global threats. Security is no longer regional. Security is global,” he told the audience.

“So what happens in Asia matters for Europe and what happens in Europe matters for Asia.”

Mr Stoltenberg went on to add that while Nato does not regard China as an adversary, the country’s “heavy investments in modern military capabilities, including war and advanced nuclear weapons”, are of concern.

To this list, he added China’s behaviour in the South China Sea, violation of core principles for Nato democracy, the rule of law, journalism, and freedom of expression, as seen in Hong Kong.

“All of that matters for Nato,” he said.

The Secretary-General’s remarks come as the region watches its discussions with Japan for an office to be opened in the country, to facilitate consultations in the region.

“We also have to understand that this is not about Nato moving into Asia, but instead about the fact that China is coming close to us,” he told the audience.

“We see them in Africa. We see them in the Arctic, we see them trying to control critical infrastructure.

“Not so many years ago, I had a big discussion about 5G and many allies said this is only a commercial issue. No, it’s also an issue about our security,” he said.

“Therefore, for all these reasons, of course, Nato has to address what happens in Asia.”

Sharing insights from his visit to Japan and South Korea, Mr Stoltenberg said people there were concerned about Ukraine.

“They are concerned about what happens in Ukraine, because they know that the more success Putin has in Ukraine, the more likely it is that Beijing will use force,” he said, sharing his interpretation of the situation.