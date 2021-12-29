What can world leaders do to make COP26 deforestation pledge a success?

KUALA LUMPUR (THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION) - Global leaders who have pledged to halt deforestation by 2030 must move quickly to strengthen forest protection laws, line up funding, and include indigenous people in conservation efforts to have the best chance of success, environmentalists said.

More than 100 leaders last month agreed to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by US$19 billion (S$25.7 billion) in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.

The commitment - made at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow and backed by forest-rich countries such as Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo - covers forests totalling more than 13 million square miles (33.7 million sq km).

Fran Raymond Price, global forest practice lead at environmental group WWF International, said there was an urgent need to see the Glasgow forest declaration turned into meaningful action.

"The political will demonstrated by the governments who signed this commitment is a welcome first step," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"(But) we need to see this now translated into legislative action within the next year or two, with transparency, accountability and involvement of ... indigenous peoples and local communities," she said.

Cutting down forests has major implications for global goals to curb warming, as trees absorb about a third of the planet-heating carbon emissions produced worldwide, but release the carbon they store when they rot or are burned.

Forests also provide food and livelihoods, clean the air and water, support human health, are an essential habitat for wildlife, regulate rainfall and offer flood protection.

Last year, an area of tropical forest the size of the Netherlands was lost, according to monitoring service Global Forest Watch.

The Glasgow declaration was broadly welcomed but many environmentalists noted similar zero deforestation pledges had repeatedly been made and not met by both governments and businesses.

Those include the 2014 New York Declaration on Forest (NYDF), the United Nations sustainability goals and targets set by global household brands.

Under the Glasgow pledge, further leader and ministerial meetings are expected in 2022 and beyond to assess progress and drive implementation of the pact.

"Transparency, as well as continued pressure from civil society, indigenous groups and local communities, and consumers, will be critical elements to monitor the progress on commitments and enable success," said Price on the deal's implementation.

"For the future of our forests, we need this declaration to succeed."