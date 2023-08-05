What are West Africa's options to reverse Niger's coup?

DAKAR - West African defence chiefs have made a plan for potential military intervention to reverse last week’s coup in Niger, including how and when to deploy forces, a leader of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) said on Friday.

Ecowas has given the junta until Sunday to reinstate ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, raising the spectre of further conflict in a region already struggling with a deadly Islamist insurgency.

The bloc is not divulging details, and will anyway require a go-ahead from the heads of member states before intervening, but various options - military or otherwise - may be available.

Ground invasion

Ecowas has sent troops into trouble spots before, but never in Niger and rarely with the region so divided.

Coup leaders in Guinea, Burkina Faso and Mali have expressed support for Niger’s junta, and other countries have their own security challenges.

It is not clear how big an Ecowas force would be or what form it would take.

Security analysts say the details of a big operation could take weeks to pull together, and that an invasion carries huge risk, including getting caught up in a drawn-out conflict and destabilising Niger and the region further.

Coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani served as battalion commander for Ecowas peacekeepers in Ivory Coast after a ceasefire between government and rebel forces in 2003, so he knows what intervention missions involve.

Still, some will feel they have little option.

“If they don’t go in, it will be a major problem of credibility. They have laid down a red line,” said Mr Djiby Sow, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies in Dakar.

Special forces operation

This option would involve a slimmer ground force that would be quicker to assemble. It would likely focus on seizing key security and administrative sites, rescuing Mr Bazoum from house arrest and restoring his government, said senior researcher Ikemesit Effiong, of SBM Intelligence, a consultancy in Nigeria.

Ecowas could seek intelligence support from US and French forces inside Niger.

“The timeline would be shorter and the capability already exists in the region. An operation of that nature would be more realistic,” Mr Effiong said.

Risks still abound, though. Foreign troops guarding sites in the centre of the capital Niamey could trigger violence in a city where hundreds have taken to the streets in support of the coup - and against foreign interference.