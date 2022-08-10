What are the causes and consequences of Amazon fires and deforestation?

SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Brazil vowed last year to halt deforestation by 2030, yet the number of fires burning in the country's Amazon rainforest hit a 15-year high in June. Burning season began last month and the rate of forest clearing remains high.

Things could worsen this month, as Brazil's fires traditionally peak in August and September. Here are some factors driving destruction of the world's largest rainforest.

What causes the fires?

Unlike wildfires in Europe or the United States, fires do not occur naturally in the humid, tropical Amazon rainforest.

Instead, farmers cut down the forests and set trees on fire to clear land, and sometimes these fires run out of control.

Why are Brazil's fires so bad at this time of year?

August and September are the height of dry season in the Amazon, when fires become harder to control. The gradual onset of the rainy season in October generally brings relief.

Is climate change affecting Amazon forest fires?

Historically, pristine rainforest will remain moist throughout the year and resist fires. But climate change is leading to higher temperatures and drier conditions that make it harder to keep a fire under control.

Have Brazil's fires been worse than usual in recent years?

Yes. Forest fires have worsened since 2019, when right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office and sought to weaken environmental protections.

His government cut the budget for environmental agencies, restricted their powers to combat crimes and obstructed the system for handing out environmental fines. Experts say that under Bolsonaro, farmers, ranchers and land grabbers feel emboldened to destroy the forest without punishment.

Bolsonaro says protected areas of the Amazon should be opened to mining and farming to fight poverty. His landmark policy for protecting the Amazon, deploying the military to police the forest, did not lessen the destruction.