What are atmospheric rivers, and why do they hit California especially?

LOS ANGELES – Winter storms that strike the US West Coast can dump rain non-stop for days, in the worst cases, triggering floods and mudslides. The strongest of these are usually a phenomenon known as atmospheric rivers, weather patterns notable for their shape and the sheer volume of water they can deliver.

While they can strike anywhere, California typically gets the planet’s most punishing atmospheric rivers and is currently being doused by a version known as the Pineapple Express. The storms are not new, but they have been getting more attention in recent years as researchers learn more about how to track them and climate change potentially makes them stronger.

1. What is an atmospheric river?

These weather patterns get their name primarily from their shape. They are long, narrow bands of water vapour traversing the sky, a few hundred kilometres wide and stretching for thousands of kilometres. They sometimes span an entire ocean, and can carry an enormous amount of water. One study recorded atmospheric rivers delivering as much as 26 cubic km per day, about 15 times the amount of water the Mississippi River dumps into the Gulf of Mexico every day.

2. When and where do atmospheric rivers occur?

Atmospheric rivers tend to happen during the cooler seasons. They can occur anywhere in the world, but the strongest ones usually come off the Pacific Ocean to dump rain on the US West Coast. The vast expanse of the planet’s biggest ocean provides plenty of moisture for atmospheric rivers. And global wind patterns generally flow west-to-east, driving Pacific storms towards North America.