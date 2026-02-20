What Americans think of the Epstein files, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling

Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 - The release of millions of records on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is roiling politics, business and even the British monarchy, as details come to light on the disgraced financier's extensive social connections.

Americans generally view the Epstein files, which on Thursday led to the arrest of King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as an example of wealthy and powerful people rarely being held accountable and believe the U.S. government is still hiding information about Epstein's clients.

Following are key findings from a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on February 13-16:

* 42% of Americans say they have heard "a lot" about theEpstein files and 47% say they have heard a little, while one in10 say they haven't heard anything at all. * 69% said their views were captured "very well" or"extremely well" by a statement that the Epstein files "showthat powerful people in the U.S. are rarely held accountable fortheir actions". * 53% said their views were described very or extremely wellby a statement that "the Epstein files have lowered my trust inthe country’s political and business leaders". * 75% think the U.S. government is still hiding informationabout the alleged clients of Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008to charges including soliciting prostitution from a minor. * Asked if their views were well described by the statementthat "it’s time for the country to move on from talking aboutthe Epstein files", 67% of Republican respondents said thiscaptured their thinking at least somewhat well, while only 21%of Democrats said the same. * The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online and nationwide,gathered responses from 1,117 U.S. adults and had a margin oferror of 3 percentage points. REUTERS