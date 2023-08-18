Western Canada fires spark new evacuations as firefighters race flames in northern city Yellowknife

YELLOWKNIFE, North-west Territories – A massive wildfire in Canada’s western province of British Columbia prompted more evacuation orders early on Friday, as firefighters race against advancing flames to move all residents from the remote northern city of Yellowknife to safety.

A state of emergency was declared in Kelowna early on Friday, a city about a four-hour drive from Vancouver with a population of about 150,000.

“Residents under Evacuation Alert are advised to be ready to leave their home at a moment’s notice,” the City of Kelowna said in a statement early on Friday, adding people should prepare to be away from their home for an extended period of time.

The evacuation orders were issued after wildfires that were discovered on Tuesday jumped Lake Okanagan, sparking spot wildfires in Kelowna.

In Yellowknife, the capital city of North-west Territories, fire crew and water bombers are trying to save the city of about 20,000 people from a massive wildfire that has forced an evacuation order for the entire population.

Some 10 evacuation planes ferried about 1,500 people out of the city on Thursday and about 22 flights are due out on Friday, while scores of people left via road, the authorities said.

Images showed snaking queues of hundreds of people waiting to sign up for evacuation flights, while fires burned either side of the only highway out of the city.

“Nobody envisioned an event of this scale. It’s still really stressful. There are a lot of people still left in Yellowknife that are freaking out,” said resident Tebbia Teoncey, who was evacuated to Edmonton, Alberta.

The massive fire to the north-west of Yellowknife only advanced by around one kilometre on Thursday, officials said, held back by winds. It is now about 15km away from the city, and the authorities expect the fires to reach the outskirts of Yellowknife by the weekend.

“We’re heading into a critical couple of days in management of this wildfire,” Mr Mike Westwick, the fire information officer for Yellowknife told reporters on Thursday.

“Those are winds that will trend both of those fires in directions that we don’t want,” he added.

The expanse of fire risk and disruption to life and land underscores the severity of the worst-on-record Canadian wildfire season in 2023, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country, including 265 in the North-west Territories.

Dry conditions

Experts say climate change has exacerbated the wildfire problem. Drought has been a contributing factor to the number and intensity of 2023’s fires, officials say, with high temperatures exacerbating the situation. Much of Canada has seen abnormally dry conditions.

Around 65 per cent of the North-west Territories’ 46,000 population look set to be evacuated.

As the number of evacuees in Grande Prairie and St Albert, on the northern outskirts of Edmonton, increased, both cities announced that their centres reached their full capacities and redirected all arriving evacuees to a new centre in Leduc south of the capital city of Edmonton.