West Africa bloc says military intervention in Niger 'last resort'

ABUJA - West Africa’s regional bloc on Wednesday said a military intervention in junta-ruled Niger was “the last resort” as Nigeria cut electricity supplies to intensify pressure on the country’s coup leaders.

Military chiefs from the grouping were meeting to frame a response and a delegation was in Niger for negotiations, a week after the coup that shook the fragile nation and prompted ex-colonial power France to evacuate its citizens.

Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) leaders on Sunday imposed trade and financial sanctions and gave the coup leaders a week to reinstate Niger’s democratically elected president or face the possible use of force.

“(The) military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality,” said Mr Abdel-Fatau Musah, Ecowas commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.

An Ecowas team headed by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar was in Niger to “negotiate”, added Musah, speaking at the start of a three-day meeting of the grouping’s military chiefs in the Nigeria’s capital Abuja.

The current chair of Ecowas is Nigeria, West Africa’s military and economic superpower.

It has vowed to take a firm line against coups that have proliferated across the region since 2020, most of them under the pressure of a bloody Islamic militant insurgency.

A source in Niger’s power company said Nigeria had cut off its electricity supply to its neighbour as a result of the sanctions.

“Since yesterday, Nigeria has disconnected the high-voltage line transporting electricity to Niger,” the source at Nigelec, the country’s monopoly supplier, told AFP.

Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries, depends on Nigeria for 70 per cent of its power, buying it from the Nigerian company Mainstream, according to Nigelec.

Junta-ruled Mali and Burkina Faso have warned that any military intervention in their neighbour would be tantamount to a “declaration of war” against them.

General Salifou Mody, one of the Niger coup leaders, arrived with a delegation in Mali’s capital Bamako on Wednesday, a senior Nigerien official and a Malian security official told AFP. They did not give further details.